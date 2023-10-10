Nico Collins Fantasy Week 6: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Saints

In Week 6 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will meet the New Orleans Saints, who have the fourth-ranked pass defense in the league (183 yards allowed per game).

Is Collins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Saints? More stats and information can be found below, so take a look.

Collins vs. Saints Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints

Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints Game Day: October 15, 2023

October 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 8.89

8.89 Projected Receiving Yards: 67.08

67.08 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is the ninth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 38th overall, as he has tallied 64.7 total fantasy points (12.9 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has produced 36.1 fantasy points (12.0 per game), as he's caught 12 passes on 16 targets for 241 yards and two touchdowns.

The highlight of Collins' fantasy campaign was a Week 4 outburst versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, a game where he came through with zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 28.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Nico Collins' game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3 was his worst of the campaign, as he put up just 3.4 fantasy points. He had two receptions for 34 yards on the day.

Saints Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this year.

New Orleans has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

The Saints have given up three or more passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

New Orleans has allowed one player to pile up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Saints have given up a TD catch by five players this year.

No player has caught more than one TD pass versus New Orleans this year.

The Saints' defense has not allowed a player to pick up over 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

A total of one player has rushed for at least one TD against New Orleans this season.

No player has run for more than one TD against the Saints this year.

