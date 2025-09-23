Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 22nd-ranked passing defense in the NFL (228 yards allowed per game).

Nico Collins Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 9.9

9.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 12.8

12.8 Projected Receiving Yards: 73.32

73.32 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.43

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Collins is currently the 20th-ranked player in fantasy (78th overall), with 28.1 total fantasy points (9.4 per game).

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Collins caught eight balls on 11 targets for 104 yardsone touchdown, good for 14.4 fantasy points.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Titans have given up at least one passing TD to three opposing QBs this season.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Tennessee this season.

No opposing QB has thrown for three or more touchdowns in a game against the Titans this season.

A total of one player has recorded more than 100 yards receiving in a game versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed four players to catch a TD pass against them this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Tennessee this year.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this year.

A total of four players have run for at least one touchdown against Tennessee this season.

A total of One player has run for more than one TD versus the Titans this year.

