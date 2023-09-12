Nico Collins Fantasy Week 2: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Colts

Nico Collins and the Houston Texans will face the Indianapolis Colts -- whose passing defense was ranked 11th in the NFL last year (209.9 yards conceded per game) -- in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

For more information on Collins, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming game against the Colts.

Collins vs. Colts Game Info

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Day: September 17, 2023

September 17, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 7.34

7.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.82

55.82 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins 2022 Fantasy Performance

Ranked 190th overall and 75th at his position, Collins picked up 60.1 fantasy points (6.0 per game) in 2022.

In his one game this year, Collins accumulated 8.0 fantasy points. He had 80 receiving yards on six catches (11 targets) and zero touchdowns.

Collins picked up 10.9 fantasy points -- five receptions, 49 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 10 versus the New York Giants.

In Week 13 against the Cleveland Browns, Collins posted 9.5 fantasy points (his second-highest total last season), with this stat line: three receptions, 35 yards and one touchdown.

In what was his worst game of the season, Collins finished with 2.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 26 yards, on three targets. That was in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Collins accumulated 3.3 fantasy points -- three receptions, 33 yards, on three targets -- in his second-worst game of the year. That was Week 7 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis gave up over 300 passing yards to one QB last year.

The Colts surrendered at least one passing TD to 13 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Indianapolis gave up at least two touchdown passes to eight opposing QBs.

Last season, the Colts allowed three players to throw for at least three TDs in a game.

Indianapolis allowed six players rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Colts gave up a touchdown reception to 21 players last season.

Against Indianapolis last year, four players hauled in more than one touchdown pass in a game.

In terms of run D, the Colts allowed two players to rack up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

Against Indianapolis last season, 16 players rushed for at least one TD.

The Colts gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

