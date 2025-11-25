Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Wide receiver Nico Collins faces a matchup against the 28th-ranked pass defense in the NFL (245.4 yards allowed per game) in Week 13, when his Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Collins a DFS option for you this week, as he plays the Colts? More stats and info can be found below, so check it out.

Nico Collins Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.2

7.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.4

9.4 Projected Receiving Yards: 55.35

55.35 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.29

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Collins is currently the 16th-ranked player in fantasy (82nd overall), with 94.5 total fantasy points (9.5 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has posted 36.3 fantasy points (12.1 per game), as he's hauled in 19 passes on 28 targets for 283 yards and one touchdown.

Collins has totaled 385 receiving yards and one touchdown on 30 catches (49 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 46.5 (9.3 per game) during that period.

The high point of Collins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, as he tallied 15.6 fantasy points by running for zero yards on zero attempts. In the receiving game, he grabbed seven passes on 15 targets for 136 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, catching three passes on five targets for 25 yards (2.5 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Indianapolis has allowed four players to amass over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

A total of four players have thrown for at least two TDs versus Indianapolis this year.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game versus the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Colts have allowed a touchdown catch by 16 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed only one player to rack up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Colts have given up at least two rushing TDs to only two players this season.

