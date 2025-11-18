Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Wide receiver Nico Collins faces a matchup against the second-ranked pass defense in the NFL (169.7 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Houston Texans take on the Buffalo Bills, Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more information on Collins, if you're considering him for your daily fantasy lineup, check out this article before his upcoming matchup versus the Bills.

Nico Collins Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.7

7.7 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.1

10.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 59.28

59.28 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.31

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Among players at the WR position, Collins is currently the 15th-ranked player in fantasy (76th overall), with 89 total fantasy points (9.9 per game).

During his last three games Collins has been targeted 36 times, with 23 receptions for 303 yards and one TD, resulting in 38.3 fantasy points (12.8 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has put up 53 fantasy points (10.6 per game) in his last five games, as he's hauled in 31 passes on 51 targets for 382 yards and two touchdowns.

The high point of Collins' season as a fantasy producer came against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 10, as he posted 15.6 fantasy points by catching seven passes (on 15 targets) for 136 yards.

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins had his worst game of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, when he posted just 2.5 fantasy points (0 receptions, 0 yards).

Bills Defensive Performance

No QBs have recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed seven players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to throw for two or more touchdowns in a game this year.

The Bills have not allowed someone to throw for at least three TDs against them in a game this year.

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have given up a TD catch by 10 players this year.

No player has hauled in more than one touchdown pass versus Buffalo this season.

Four players have put up over 100 yards rushing in a game against the Bills this season.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this season.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

