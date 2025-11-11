Nico Collins Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins will take on the 17th-ranked pass defense of the Tennessee Titans (215.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

With Collins' next game against the Titans, should you consider him for your daily fantasy roster? Scroll down for more stats and information.

Nico Collins Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.7

10.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 61.83

61.83 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.37

Projections provided by numberFire

Collins Fantasy Performance

Collins is the 24th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 92nd overall, as he has posted 73.8 total fantasy points (9.2 per game).

In his last three games, Collins has tallied 238 yards and zero scores on 18 catches (36 targets). From a fantasy perspective, he has produced 25.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that stretch.

Collins has posted 45.7 fantasy points (9.1 per game) during his last five games, as he's converted 47 targets into 26 catches for 369 yards and one TD.

The peak of Collins' fantasy season was last week's outburst against the Jacksonville Jaguars, a matchup in which he put up 15.6 fantasy points (0 carries, 0 yards; 7 receptions, 136 yards).

From a fantasy perspective, Nico Collins stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, grabbing three passes on five targets for 25 yards (2.5 fantasy points).

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not let a player record over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this season.

The Titans have allowed at least one passing TD to eight opposing QBs this season.

A total of five players have thrown for two or more touchdowns versus Tennessee this year.

The Titans have allowed at least three passing TDs to just one opposing QB this year.

Tennessee has allowed just one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed a touchdown reception by 14 players this season.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Tennessee this season.

Two players have picked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Titans this season.

A total of 12 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have allowed at least two rushing TDs to two players this year.

