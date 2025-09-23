Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), running back Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will play the Tennessee Titans, who have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL (145.7 yards conceded per game).

Is Chubb a DFS option for you this week, as he faces the Titans? More stats and information can be found below, so check it out.

Nick Chubb Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans vs. Tennessee Titans Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 10.4

10.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 Projected Rushing Yards: 55.74

55.74 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.49

0.49 Projected Receiving Yards: 13.74

13.74 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.10

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb has produced 23.2 fantasy points in 2025 (7.7 per game), which ranks him 28th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 115 player in fantasy football.

Last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chubb put up 4.0 fantasy points, toting the ball nine times for 38 yards (4.2 yards per carry) with three receptions for two yards as a receiver.

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee has not let a player put up over 300 yards passing against them in a game yet this year.

The Titans have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this season.

The Titans have not allowed more than two passing TDs to any opposing quarterbacks this season.

Tennessee has allowed over 100 yards receiving to one player this year.

A total of Four players have hauled in a touchdown pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Titans have allowed more than 100 yards rushing to one player this season.

Tennessee has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to four players this season.

The Titans have given up at least two rushing touchdowns to one player this year.

