Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 18: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Running back Nick Chubb is looking at a matchup against the fifth-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (99.9 yards allowed per game) in Week 18, when his Houston Texans play the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

For more details on Chubb, if you're considering him for your DFS lineup, scroll down prior to his upcoming game versus the Colts.

Nick Chubb Week 18 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans vs. Indianapolis Colts Game Date: January 4, 2026

January 4, 2026 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 4.8

4.8 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 5.2

5.2 Projected Rushing Yards: 28.24

28.24 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.22

0.22 Projected Receiving Yards: 5.54

5.54 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

With 75.3 fantasy points in 2025 (5.0 per game), Chubb is the 46th-ranked player at the RB position and 182nd among all players.

Looking at his last three games, Chubb has totaled 4.6 fantasy points (1.5 per game) as he's run for 37 yards and scored zero touchdowns on eight carries.

Chubb has put up 15.5 fantasy points (3.1 per game) over his last five games, running for 87 yards with one touchdown on 23 carries.

The highlight of Chubb's fantasy season was a Week 2 outburst versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a game when he went off for two catches and 29 receiving yards (13.2 fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb had his worst performance of the season last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, when he posted just 0.1 fantasy points (1 carry, 1 yard).

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this year.

A total of 11 players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up two or more passing TDs to six opposing QBs this season.

Four players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Colts this year.

Indianapolis has given up more than 100 yards receiving to eight players this year.

The Colts have allowed a TD catch by 22 players this season.

Indianapolis has allowed two or more receiving TDs to just one player this season.

The Colts have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to only two players this season.

Indianapolis has given up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players this year.

The Colts have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

