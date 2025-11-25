Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 13: Stats and Projections vs. Colts

Running back Nick Chubb faces a matchup versus the seventh-ranked run defense in the league (97.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 13, when his Houston Texans meet the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Chubb for your DFS roster, with his next game versus the Colts? We've got stats and information for you below.

Nick Chubb Week 13 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts

Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts Game Date: November 30, 2025

November 30, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.6

8.6 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 9.1

9.1 Projected Rushing Yards: 56.84

56.84 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.35

0.35 Projected Receiving Yards: 7.26

7.26 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb is currently the 41st-ranked fantasy player at his position (164th overall), putting up 61.3 total fantasy points (5.6 per game).

In his last three games, Chubb has posted 8.4 fantasy points (2.8 per game), rushing for 80 yards and scoring zero touchdowns on 14 carries. He has also helped out in the passing game with four yards on two grabs (four targets) as a receiver.

Chubb has totaled 18.7 fantasy points (3.7 per game) during his last five games, as he's rushed for 170 yards with zero touchdowns on 42 carries. As a receiver, he has chipped in with 17 yards on four grabs (six targets).

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 13.2 fantasy points. He also had 43 rushing yards on 12 attempts (3.6 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb stumbled to his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, running five times for 16 yards, with one reception for -5 yards as a receiver (1.1 fantasy points).

Colts Defensive Performance

Four players have registered over 300 yards passing in a game against Indianapolis this season.

The Colts have allowed nine players to pass for at least one TD in a game this season.

Indianapolis has allowed at least two passing TDs to four opposing QBs this season.

Three players have thrown for at least three touchdowns in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed five players to amass over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Colts have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass versus them this year.

Indianapolis has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

One player has racked up more than 100 yards rushing in a game against the Colts this season.

Indianapolis has allowed seven players to score at least one rushing TD against them this year.

The Colts have allowed at least two rushing touchdowns to only two players this season.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.