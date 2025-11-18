Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 12: Stats and Projections vs. Bills

Nick Chubb and the Houston Texans will meet the Buffalo Bills and their 31st-ranked rushing defense (153 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Is Chubb a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he faces the Bills? More stats and information can be found in this article, so check it out.

Nick Chubb Week 12 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills

Houston Texans vs. Buffalo Bills Game Date: November 20, 2025

November 20, 2025 Game Time: 8:15 p.m.

8:15 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 7.8

7.8 Projected Rushing Yards: 48.45

48.45 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.29

0.29 Projected Receiving Yards: 6.98

6.98 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.03

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Chubb has piled up 59.8 fantasy points in 2025 (6.0 per game), which ranks him 39th at the RB position. Overall, he's the No. 158 player in fantasy football.

Looking at his last three games, Chubb has totaled 10.3 fantasy points (3.4 per game) as he's rushed for 98 yards and scored zero touchdowns on 19 carries.

Chubb has put up 18.3 fantasy points (3.7 per game) over his last five games, running for 170 yards with zero touchdowns on 41 carries. He has also contributed 13 yards on four catches (eight targets) as a pass-catcher.

The high point of Chubb's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he completed 0.0% of his throws for zero yards and zero touchdowns with interceptions on his way to 13.2 fantasy points. He also had 43 rushing yards on 12 attempts (3.6 YPC) with one touchdown on the ground.

From a fantasy perspective, Nick Chubb disappointed his fantasy managers against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 7, when he mustered only 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 16 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the campaign.

Bills Defensive Performance

Buffalo has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Bills have allowed at least one passing TD to seven opposing QBs this year.

Buffalo has allowed at least two TD passes to three opposing QBs this year.

The Bills have not allowed more than two passing touchdowns to an opposing quarterback this season.

Buffalo has allowed three players to put up over 100 yards receiving in a game this year.

The Bills have allowed 10 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this year.

No player has hauled in more than one TD pass versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to four players this year.

A total of 13 players have rushed for at least one touchdown versus Buffalo this year.

The Bills have allowed four players to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this season.

