Nick Chubb Fantasy Football Week 11: Stats and Projections vs. Titans

Running back Nick Chubb has a matchup versus the 27th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (141.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 11, when his Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Daily fantasy players, is Chubb worth considering for his upcoming game versus the Titans? See below, because we can help you make the right decision.

Thinking about playing Chubb this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Nick Chubb Week 11 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Game Date: November 16, 2025

November 16, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.4

8.4 Projected Rushing Yards: 54.23

54.23 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.39

0.39 Projected Receiving Yards: 3.43

3.43 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.02

Projections provided by numberFire

Chubb Fantasy Performance

Among players at the RB position, Chubb is currently the 39th-ranked player in fantasy (150th overall), with 58.1 total fantasy points (6.5 per game).

During his last three games, Chubb has delivered 15.5 total fantasy points (5.2 per game), running the ball 33 times for 137 yards and zero scores.

Chubb has 28.7 total fantasy points (5.7 per game) in his last five games, carrying the ball 49 times for 214 yards with one touchdown. As a pass-catcher, he has added 13 yards on four catches (seven targets).

The peak of Chubb's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, when he caught two balls on two targets for 29 yards, good for 13.2 fantasy points.

From a fantasy standpoint, Nick Chubb had his worst performance of the season in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he posted just 1.1 fantasy points (5 carries, 16 yards).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Titans Defensive Performance

Tennessee is yet to allow a player to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed eight players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of five players have thrown for at least two touchdowns versus Tennessee this season.

The Titans have given up at least three passing touchdowns to only one opposing QB this season.

Tennessee has allowed only one player to put up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed 14 players to catch a TD pass versus them this year.

Tennessee has not allowed an opposing player to catch two or more touchdown passes in a game this season.

The Titans have allowed two players to put up more than 100 yards rushing in a game this season.

Tennessee has given up at least one rushing TD to 12 players this season.

A total of Two players have run for more than one TD against the Titans this year.

Want more data and analysis on Nick Chubb? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.