NHL Betting Picks and Player Props to Target: Sunday 4/14/24

Sunday in the NHL is usually quiet, and today is no different with just four games.

It's a long 82-game season, meaning that the best selections of each night can be very different based on backup goalies coming into play, injuries that add up, and if teams are due for positive or negative swings.

Let's dive into the best bets for tonight.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All NHL betting odds and totals come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NHL Best Bets

Colorado Avalanche at Vegas Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights play completely different styles, but after the Winnipeg Jets mounted seven goals against the Avs in their building yesterday, I'll trust the Knights' star-studded attack to pot a few and keep pace.

Colorado's defense might be the worst in the playoff picture just days from the dance. Their opponents have talled 4.57 goals per contest in the past seven games behind 4.05 expected goals (xG) per 60 in the same period -- second-worst in the NHL. Vegas is 12th from the bottom in xG per 60 for the season (2.95), but they've got to be licking their chops here.

Of course, pending MVP Nathan MacKinnon and the Avs have kept pace in this period with 3.21 xG per 60 themselves. Recent shootouts aren't projected to slow down today when looking at median goal totals for this game at numberFire (6.86), DRatings (6.41), and Massey Ratings (7.05).

In that event, I'm eyeing a huge day for Vegas' top-line center, Jack Eichel. Eichel has pounded at least 21:15 TOI in Vegas' three competitive games this month that ended within three markers, and he's posted 21 shots in just five games overall.

FanDuel Research's NHL projections expect 3.95 shots and 0.57 median goals from the Bostonian on Sunday -- both showing value against these props. It's hard to argue with that when the Avalanche have struggled so mightily in their own end.

Carolina Hurricanes at Chicago Blackhawks

This lopsided tilt is probably the worst betting spot of the day for an outcome. The Carolina Hurricanes are 1.5-goal favorites (-134) on the road when facing the Chicago Blackhawks.

I am intrigued by this prop when the Canes' implied team total (3.50) is so high. The team's top-line center at even strength and on the power play, Sebastian Aho, is in such a great spot to produce that a pick 'em to record an apple seems like an excellent proposition.

Aho now centers Jake Guentzel and Seth Jarvis -- two 30-goal scorers -- in those ice conditions, and Aho has 12 assists in 19 games since Guentzel was acquired. Importantly, he's yet to top three shots in a game this month and prefers to set up teammates than take chances himself.

FDR has Aho projected for 0.62 median assists in this game; I'd agree this line should be a bit closer to 62% implied than the 52.5% it represents.

Arizona Coyotes at Calgary Flames

The Arizona Coyotes and Calgary Flames are two clubs who long have waved the white flag on the 2023-24 campaign, so I understand the close betting line in Alberta for tonight's contest.

While puck luck could swing a tight affair one way or another, I prefer to back the Yotes through their stud netminder's save prop. Connor Ingram has been the lone bright spot in Arizona's season, posting the 10th-most goals saved above expectation (19.68 GSAx) in the NHL.

Despite the Flames' warts, they're a team who gets pucks on goal. Calgary ranks 11th in shots on goal per 60 minutes (30.9). However, they're not super efficient on those chances to believe they'd cash a team total. Arizona, meanwhile, is always a risk for offensive implosion when averaging just 2.85 xG per 60 minutes.

The one angle we can attack here is Ingram seeing shots -- and saving a ton of them. FDR has Ingram projected for 29.2 saves tonight, and it checks out with his 29.2 saves per game average when about to enter a plus matchup.

