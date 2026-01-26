The Super Bowl matchup is decided as we've got the Seattle Seahawks facing the New England Patriots.

When will this season's Super Bowl be played, and what are the Super Bowl betting odds via FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL odds?

When Is the Super Bowl for 2026?

Super Bowl LX will be played on Sunday, February 8, 2026 at the home of the San Francisco 49ers (Levi's Stadium) in Santa Clara, California. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Super Bowl Odds

Here are the Super Bowl odds for Super Bowl LX.

