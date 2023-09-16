New Mexico vs New Mexico State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 3 Game

The New Mexico Lobos will take on the New Mexico State Aggies in college football action on Saturday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about today's NCAA football betting odds.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Odds & Spread

New FanDuel Sportsbook Users: Bet $5 and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

NFL Sunday Ticket Offer ends 9/18/23. No refunds. Terms and embargoes apply. $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket, not YouTube TV. YouTube TV base plan required to watch YouTube TV. Redemption requires a Google account and current form of payment. Commercial Use Excluded.

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: New Mexico: (-146) | New Mexico State: (+122)

New Mexico: (-146) | New Mexico State: (+122) Spread: New Mexico: -2.5 (-118) | New Mexico State: +2.5 (-104)

New Mexico: -2.5 (-118) | New Mexico State: +2.5 (-104) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Betting Trends

New Mexico has no wins against the spread this season.

Every New Mexico game has gone over the point total this year.

New Mexico State has not won a game against the spread this year.

New Mexico State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

One New Mexico State game (out of two) has hit the over this year.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lobos win (51.2%)

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Point Spread

New Mexico State is listed as an underdog by 2.5 points (-104 odds), and New Mexico, the favorite, is -118 to cover.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Over/Under

New Mexico versus New Mexico State, on September 16, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -108 and the under -112.

New Mexico vs New Mexico State Moneyline

The New Mexico vs New Mexico State moneyline has New Mexico as a -146 favorite, while New Mexico State is a +122 underdog.

New Mexico vs. New Mexico State Points Insights

The Lobos had an average implied point total of 26.2 last season, which is 1.8 points lower than their implied total in Saturday's game (28).

Last year, New Mexico scored more than 28 points one time.

The average implied point total last season for the Aggies (33.4) is 8.4 more points than the team's implied total in this matchup (25).

New Mexico State outscored its implied point total for this matchup (25) only once last year.

Bet $5 on Lobos vs. Aggies and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth New Mexico vs. New Mexico State analysis on FanDuel Research.