New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 14 2025

In college football action on Saturday, the New Mexico State Aggies face the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Odds & Spread

Moneyline: New Mexico State: (-166) | Middle Tennessee: (+140)

New Mexico State: (-166) | Middle Tennessee: (+140) Spread: New Mexico State: -4.5 (-105) | Middle Tennessee: +4.5 (-115)

New Mexico State: -4.5 (-105) | Middle Tennessee: +4.5 (-115) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

New Mexico State is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

New Mexico State is winless ATS (0-1) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

There have been four New Mexico State games (of 11) that hit the over this year.

Middle Tennessee has five wins in 11 contests against the spread this season.

As a 4.5-point underdog or greater, Middle Tennessee has two wins ATS (2-3).

There have been five Middle Tennessee games (out of 11) that went over the total this season.

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Aggies win (66.3%)

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Point Spread

Middle Tennessee is an underdog by 4.5 points against New Mexico State. Middle Tennessee is -115 to cover the spread, and New Mexico State is -105.

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Over/Under

An over/under of 52.5 has been set for New Mexico State-Middle Tennessee on Nov. 29, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

New Mexico State vs Middle Tennessee Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Middle Tennessee-New Mexico State, Middle Tennessee is the underdog at +140, and New Mexico State is -166.

New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games New Mexico State 21.4 113 27.3 84 51.3 11 Middle Tennessee 21.6 111 31.5 117 51.2 11

New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Game day: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Saturday, November 29, 2025 Game time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Stadium: Aggie Memorial Stadium

