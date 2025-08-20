FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NCAAF

2025 New Mexico State Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Odds updated as of 12:29 p.m.

As part of their 2025 schedule, the New Mexico State Aggies match up with Missouri State on Oct. 22 in what should be a tough matchup. For the rest of the Aggies' college football schedule, keep scrolling.

New Mexico State 2025 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1BryantAug. 30---
2TulsaSept. 6---
3@ Louisiana TechSept. 13---
5@ New MexicoSept. 27---
6Sam HoustonOct. 2---
8@ LibertyOct. 14---
9Missouri StateOct. 22---

New Mexico State 2025 Schedule Insights

  • The Aggies will play five games against teams who played in a bowl in 2024.
  • In 2025, New Mexico State's schedule will see five games against teams which had winning records a year ago, including two games against teams that had nine or more wins and five games against squads with three or fewer wins in 2024.

New Mexico State Betting Insights (2024)

  • New Mexico State won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Aggies games.
  • New Mexico State was listed as the moneyline favorite just two times last season, and it split the games.

