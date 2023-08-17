FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

2023 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
2023 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The currently unranked New Mexico Lobos are 2-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

New Mexico 2023 Schedule

Week
Opponent
Date
Score
Favorite
Total
1@ Texas A&MSeptember 2L 52-10Aggies (-38.5)49.5
2Tennessee TechSeptember 9W 56-10--
3New Mexico StateSeptember 16L 27-17Lobos (-2.5)52.5
4@ UMassSeptember 23W 34-31Minutemen (-3.5)49.5
5@ WyomingSeptember 30L 35-26Cowboys (-13.5)40.5
7San Jose StateOctober 14-Spartans (-8.5)58.5
8HawaiiOctober 21---
View Full Table

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

New Mexico Last Game

The Lobos lost to the Wyoming Cowboys 35-26 in their most recent game. Dylan Hopkins threw for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 15-of-31 passing (48.4%) for the Lobos in that game versus the Cowboys. He also tacked on six carries for 36 yards. In the running game, Jacory Merritt totaled 92 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.6 yards per carry). He also had three catches for 26 yards. In the receiving game, Ryan Davis had 59 yards on four catches (14.8 per reception) in that game.

New Mexico Betting Insights

  • New Mexico has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • The Lobos have been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

See even more in-depth analysis about New Mexico on FanDuel Research!

Bet on the New Mexico Lobos on FanDuel today!