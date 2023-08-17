2023 New Mexico Football Odds and Schedule

Odds updated as of 7:04 AM

The currently unranked New Mexico Lobos are 2-3 so far this season. Their full results and 2023 schedule are outlined below.

New Mexico 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Score Favorite Total 1 @ Texas A&M September 2 L 52-10 Aggies (-38.5) 49.5 2 Tennessee Tech September 9 W 56-10 - - 3 New Mexico State September 16 L 27-17 Lobos (-2.5) 52.5 4 @ UMass September 23 W 34-31 Minutemen (-3.5) 49.5 5 @ Wyoming September 30 L 35-26 Cowboys (-13.5) 40.5 7 San Jose State October 14 - Spartans (-8.5) 58.5 8 Hawaii October 21 - - - View Full Table

New Mexico Last Game

The Lobos lost to the Wyoming Cowboys 35-26 in their most recent game. Dylan Hopkins threw for 162 yards, with one touchdown and one interception on 15-of-31 passing (48.4%) for the Lobos in that game versus the Cowboys. He also tacked on six carries for 36 yards. In the running game, Jacory Merritt totaled 92 rushing yards on 14 carries (6.6 yards per carry). He also had three catches for 26 yards. In the receiving game, Ryan Davis had 59 yards on four catches (14.8 per reception) in that game.

New Mexico Betting Insights

New Mexico has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

