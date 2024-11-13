Nets vs. Celtics NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 13

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York Coverage: YES and NBCS-BOS

The Boston Celtics (9-3) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game road win streak when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (5-6) on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at Barclays Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET on YES and NBCS-BOS. The over/under in the matchup is 217.5.

Nets vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -8.5 -110 -110 217.5 -110 -110 -375 +300

Nets vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Celtics win (68.8%)

Nets vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are 6-5-1 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Nets are 7-3-1 this year.

Celtics games have gone over the total five times out of 11 chances this season.

The Nets have hit the over 45.5% of the time this year (five of 11 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread on the road (4-2-1) than it has at home (2-3-0).

At home, the Celtics exceed the over/under 60% of the time (three of five games). They've hit the over in 28.6% of road games (two of seven contests).

Brooklyn has been better against the spread on the road (5-1-0) than at home (2-2-1) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Nets games have finished over two of five times at home (40%), and three of six on the road (50%).

Celtics Leaders

Jayson Tatum is averaging 29.7 points, 5.3 assists and 7.5 rebounds.

Derrick White averages 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

Jaylen Brown averages 25.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Payton Pritchard averages 15.7 points, 2.5 boards and 2.5 assists, shooting 46.2% from the floor and 41.7% from downtown, with 3.8 made treys per game (eighth in league).

Jrue Holiday averages 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4 assists, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 36.7% from downtown, with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nets Leaders

Dennis Schroder's numbers on the season are 19.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 47.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

The Nets receive 24.5 points per game from Cameron Thomas, plus 3.4 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Nets are getting 17.2 points, 4.1 boards and 2.6 assists per game from Cameron Johnson.

Nic Claxton averages 9.2 points, 8 boards and 2.6 assists. He is sinking 66.7% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Dorian Finney-Smith provides the Nets 10 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocks.

