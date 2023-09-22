Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 4 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are up against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Odds & Spread

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Betting Trends

Nebraska has two wins against the spread this year.

Nebraska has had one game (of three) go over the total this season.

Louisiana Tech has one win against the spread this season.

Louisiana Tech has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 20.5-point underdog or more this season.

A pair of Louisiana Tech four games in 2023 have hit the over.

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cornhuskers win (90.4%)

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Point Spread

Nebraska is a 20.5-point favorite against Louisiana Tech. Nebraska is -110 to cover the spread, and Louisiana Tech is -110.

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Over/Under

A total of 44.5 points has been set for the Nebraska-Louisiana Tech matchup on September 23, with the over available at -114 and the under at -106.

Nebraska vs Louisiana Tech Moneyline

Nebraska is a -1600 favorite on the moneyline, while Louisiana Tech is a +860 underdog.

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Nebraska 19.7 111 20 48 47.2 2 3 Louisiana Tech 31 22 29 118 62.8 3 4

