NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025
Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
NC State vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: NC State: (-350) | Virginia Tech: (+280)
- Spread: NC State: -10.5 (-102) | Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-120)
- Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
NC State vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends
- NC State has two wins against the spread this year.
- NC State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Out of four NC State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.
- Virginia Tech is winless against the spread this season.
- Virginia Tech has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Wolfpack win (57.4%)
NC State vs Virginia Tech Point Spread
Virginia Tech is a 10.5-point underdog against NC State. Virginia Tech is -120 to cover the spread, and NC State is -102.
NC State vs Virginia Tech Over/Under
The NC State-Virginia Tech matchup on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
NC State vs Virginia Tech Moneyline
Virginia Tech is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while NC State is a -350 favorite.
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Total Games
|NC State
|31.5
|48
|29.3
|116
|56.5
|4
|Virginia Tech
|23.8
|88
|29.8
|120
|48.8
|4
NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info
- Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025
- Game time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV channel: The CW
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium
