NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 5 2025

Saturday's slate in college football includes a matchup between the NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

NC State vs Virginia Tech Odds & Spread

Moneyline: NC State: (-350) | Virginia Tech: (+280)

NC State: (-350) | Virginia Tech: (+280) Spread: NC State: -10.5 (-102) | Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-120)

NC State: -10.5 (-102) | Virginia Tech: +10.5 (-120) Total: 57.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

NC State vs Virginia Tech Betting Trends

NC State has two wins against the spread this year.

NC State has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Out of four NC State games so far this year, three have gone over the total.

Virginia Tech is winless against the spread this season.

Virginia Tech has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

NC State vs Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Wolfpack win (57.4%)

NC State vs Virginia Tech Point Spread

Virginia Tech is a 10.5-point underdog against NC State. Virginia Tech is -120 to cover the spread, and NC State is -102.

NC State vs Virginia Tech Over/Under

The NC State-Virginia Tech matchup on Sept. 27 has been given an over/under of 57.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

NC State vs Virginia Tech Moneyline

Virginia Tech is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while NC State is a -350 favorite.

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games NC State 31.5 48 29.3 116 56.5 4 Virginia Tech 23.8 88 29.8 120 48.8 4

NC State vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

Game day: Saturday, September 27, 2025

Saturday, September 27, 2025 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW

The CW Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Stadium: Wayne Day Family Field at Carter-Finley Stadium

