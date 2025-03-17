NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings hit the floor at Golden 1 Center.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.38% win probability)

Knicks (76.38% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-7)

Knicks (-7) Total: 211.5

211.5 Moneyline: Knicks -310, Heat +250

Knicks -310, Heat +250 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSUN

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (65.09% win probability)

Pistons (65.09% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-6.5)

Pistons (-6.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pistons -260, Pelicans +215

Pistons -260, Pelicans +215 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSDET

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.66% win probability)

Timberwolves (56.66% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)

Timberwolves (-7.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, Pacers +240

Timberwolves -295, Pacers +240 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSNX

Bet on Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (85.91% win probability)

Rockets (85.91% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-15)

Rockets (-15) Total: 223

223 Moneyline: Rockets -1205, 76ers +750

Rockets -1205, 76ers +750 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-PH+

Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (64.77% win probability)

Bulls (64.77% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-5.5)

Bulls (-5.5) Total: 240

240 Moneyline: Bulls -225, Jazz +188

Bulls -225, Jazz +188 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, CHSN

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.89% win probability)

Grizzlies (53.89% win probability) Spread: Kings (-2)

Kings (-2) Total: 239

239 Moneyline: Kings -138, Grizzlies +118

Kings -138, Grizzlies +118 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (59.24% win probability)

Trail Blazers (59.24% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-5.5)

Trail Blazers (-5.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -205, Wizards +172

Trail Blazers -205, Wizards +172 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MNMT

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Warriors (58.88% win probability)

Warriors (58.88% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-5)

Warriors (-5) Total: 236.5

236.5 Moneyline: Warriors -205, Nuggets +172

Warriors -205, Nuggets +172 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, ALT

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Suns (70.82% win probability)

Suns (70.82% win probability) Spread: Suns (-9)

Suns (-9) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Suns -375, Raptors +300

Suns -375, Raptors +300 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, TSN

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Lakers (66.33% win probability)

Lakers (66.33% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-9.5)

Lakers (-9.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Lakers -420, Spurs +330

Lakers -420, Spurs +330 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSW

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.