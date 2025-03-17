NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17
In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings hit the floor at Golden 1 Center.
Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.38% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-7)
- Total: 211.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -310, Heat +250
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSUN
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (65.09% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-6.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -260, Pelicans +215
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSDET
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.66% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, Pacers +240
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSNX
Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (85.91% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-15)
- Total: 223
- Moneyline: Rockets -1205, 76ers +750
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-PH+
Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (64.77% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-5.5)
- Total: 240
- Moneyline: Bulls -225, Jazz +188
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, CHSN
Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.89% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-2)
- Total: 239
- Moneyline: Kings -138, Grizzlies +118
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (59.24% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-5.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -205, Wizards +172
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MNMT
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (58.88% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-5)
- Total: 236.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -205, Nuggets +172
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, ALT
Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Suns (70.82% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-9)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Suns -375, Raptors +300
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, TSN
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (66.33% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-9.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -420, Spurs +330
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSW
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
