NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - March 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Sacramento Kings hit the floor at Golden 1 Center.

Read our betting odds preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

New York Knicks vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (76.38% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-7)
  • Total: 211.5
  • Moneyline: Knicks -310, Heat +250
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, FDSSUN

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Detroit Pistons

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (65.09% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-6.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -260, Pelicans +215
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSDET

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (56.66% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-7.5)
  • Total: 229
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -295, Pacers +240
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSNX

Houston Rockets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (85.91% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-15)
  • Total: 223
  • Moneyline: Rockets -1205, 76ers +750
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, NBCS-PH+

Utah Jazz vs. Chicago Bulls

  • Projected Favorite: Bulls (64.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Bulls (-5.5)
  • Total: 240
  • Moneyline: Bulls -225, Jazz +188
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, CHSN

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies

  • Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (53.89% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-2)
  • Total: 239
  • Moneyline: Kings -138, Grizzlies +118
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSSE

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (59.24% win probability)
  • Spread: Trail Blazers (-5.5)
  • Total: 230.5
  • Moneyline: Trail Blazers -205, Wizards +172
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MNMT

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Warriors (58.88% win probability)
  • Spread: Warriors (-5)
  • Total: 236.5
  • Moneyline: Warriors -205, Nuggets +172
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, ALT

Phoenix Suns vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (70.82% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-9)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Suns -375, Raptors +300
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: AZFamily, TSN

Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Projected Favorite: Lakers (66.33% win probability)
  • Spread: Lakers (-9.5)
  • Total: 229.5
  • Moneyline: Lakers -420, Spurs +330
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA, FDSSW

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

