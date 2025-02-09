FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 9

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA slate today, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks hit the floor at Fiserv Forum.

Want to improve your chances before today's NBA games? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets

  • Projected Favorite: Pistons (71.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-9.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -450, Hornets +350
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSSE

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • Projected Favorite: Bucks (71.99% win probability)
  • Spread: Bucks (-3)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Bucks -148, 76ers +126
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

Houston Rockets vs. Toronto Raptors

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (80.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-10)
  • Total: 224.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -510, Raptors +390
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, TSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

