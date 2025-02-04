FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 4

The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

  • Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.09% win probability)
  • Spread: 76ers (-1)
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: 76ers -120, Mavericks +102
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, KFAA

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Knicks -230, Raptors +190
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TSN, MSG

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

  • Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.78% win probability)
  • Spread: Cavaliers (-2)
  • Total: 237
  • Moneyline: Cavaliers -132, Celtics +112
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (69.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-9)
  • Total: 209.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -391, Nets +310
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: YES, SCHN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (56.85% win probability)
  • Spread: Heat (-4)
  • Total: 228.5
  • Moneyline: Heat -174, Bulls +146
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSUN

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.59% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -210, Trail Blazers +176
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSIN

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (69.00% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-7.5)
  • Total: 219.5
  • Moneyline: Clippers -334, Lakers +270
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

