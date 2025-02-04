NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 4

The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.09% win probability)

Mavericks (54.09% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1)

76ers (-1) Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: 76ers -120, Mavericks +102

76ers -120, Mavericks +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, KFAA

Bet on Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.14% win probability)

Knicks (70.14% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Knicks -230, Raptors +190

Knicks -230, Raptors +190 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TSN, MSG

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.78% win probability)

Cavaliers (61.78% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-2)

Cavaliers (-2) Total: 237

237 Moneyline: Cavaliers -132, Celtics +112

Cavaliers -132, Celtics +112 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, NBCS-BOS

Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (69.15% win probability)

Rockets (69.15% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-9)

Rockets (-9) Total: 209.5

209.5 Moneyline: Rockets -391, Nets +310

Rockets -391, Nets +310 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, SCHN

Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (56.85% win probability)

Heat (56.85% win probability) Spread: Heat (-4)

Heat (-4) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Heat -174, Bulls +146

Heat -174, Bulls +146 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSUN

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.59% win probability)

Pacers (64.59% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-5)

Pacers (-5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Pacers -210, Trail Blazers +176

Pacers -210, Trail Blazers +176 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSIN

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (69.00% win probability)

Clippers (69.00% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-7.5)

Clippers (-7.5) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Clippers -334, Lakers +270

Clippers -334, Lakers +270 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.