NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 4
The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The contests include the Dallas Mavericks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Ready to explore the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Mavericks (54.09% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1)
- Total: 225.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -120, Mavericks +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH+, KFAA
Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (70.14% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 231
- Moneyline: Knicks -230, Raptors +190
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TSN, MSG
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (61.78% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-2)
- Total: 237
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -132, Celtics +112
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, NBCS-BOS
Brooklyn Nets vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (69.15% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-9)
- Total: 209.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -391, Nets +310
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, SCHN
Chicago Bulls vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (56.85% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-4)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Heat -174, Bulls +146
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSUN
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.59% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -210, Trail Blazers +176
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSIN
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (69.00% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-7.5)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -334, Lakers +270
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
