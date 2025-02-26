NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 26

The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The outings include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.

Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors

Projected Favorite: Pacers (82.92% win probability)

Pacers (82.92% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9.5)

Pacers (-9.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Pacers -400, Raptors +315

Pacers -400, Raptors +315 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet

New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.09% win probability)

Knicks (80.09% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-10)

Knicks (-10) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Knicks -450, 76ers +350

Knicks -450, 76ers +350 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, NBCS-PH

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (51.82% win probability)

Celtics (51.82% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-4)

Celtics (-4) Total: 226

226 Moneyline: Celtics -172, Pistons +144

Celtics -172, Pistons +144 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-BOS

Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (54.09% win probability)

Trail Blazers (54.09% win probability) Spread: Trail Blazers (-6)

Trail Blazers (-6) Total: 230

230 Moneyline: Trail Blazers -240, Wizards +198

Trail Blazers -240, Wizards +198 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MNMT

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Heat (63.80% win probability)

Heat (63.80% win probability) Spread: Heat (-2.5)

Heat (-2.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Heat -138, Hawks +118

Heat -138, Hawks +118 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE

Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.88% win probability)

Thunder (79.88% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-17)

Thunder (-17) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Nets +1040

Thunder -2000, Nets +1040 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: YES, FDSOK

Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.85% win probability)

Clippers (60.85% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-8)

Clippers (-8) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Clippers -300, Bulls +245

Clippers -300, Bulls +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, KTLA

Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Kings (64.03% win probability)

Kings (64.03% win probability) Spread: Kings (-9)

Kings (-9) Total: 235.5

235.5 Moneyline: Kings -391, Jazz +310

Kings -391, Jazz +310 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KJZZ

Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs

Projected Favorite: Rockets (77.92% win probability)

Rockets (77.92% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-9.5)

Rockets (-9.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Rockets -375, Spurs +300

Rockets -375, Spurs +300 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, CWSA

