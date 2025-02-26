NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 26
The NBA slate today is not one to miss. The outings include the Atlanta Hawks taking on the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center.
Prior to today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (82.92% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Pacers -400, Raptors +315
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, SportsNet
Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (80.09% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-10)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -450, 76ers +350
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, MSG, NBCS-PH
Bet on New York Knicks vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (51.82% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-4)
- Total: 226
- Moneyline: Celtics -172, Pistons +144
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, NBCS-BOS
Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Trail Blazers (54.09% win probability)
- Spread: Trail Blazers (-6)
- Total: 230
- Moneyline: Trail Blazers -240, Wizards +198
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, MNMT
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Portland Trail Blazers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Heat (63.80% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-2.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Heat -138, Hawks +118
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE
Bet on Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (79.88% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-17)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -2000, Nets +1040
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, FDSOK
Bet on Brooklyn Nets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (60.85% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-8)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -300, Bulls +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, KTLA
Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Kings (64.03% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-9)
- Total: 235.5
- Moneyline: Kings -391, Jazz +310
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KJZZ
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (77.92% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-9.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -375, Spurs +300
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SCHN, CWSA
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.