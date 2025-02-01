FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 1

In a Saturday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, the Miami Heat versus the San Antonio Spurs is a game to catch.

Don't miss out on all of the NBA action today. We've got the inside scoop on the betting insights you need to know.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (69.10% win probability)
  • Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
  • Total: 242.5
  • Moneyline: Pacers -375, Hawks +300
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

  • Projected Favorite: Magic (62.60% win probability)
  • Spread: Magic (-4.5)
  • Total: 217.5
  • Moneyline: Magic -184, Jazz +154
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSFL

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

  • Projected Favorite: Nuggets (67.76% win probability)
  • Spread: Nuggets (-12.5)
  • Total: 223.5
  • Moneyline: Nuggets -719, Hornets +520
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

  • Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.25% win probability)
  • Spread: Rockets (-14.5)
  • Total: 212.5
  • Moneyline: Rockets -1000, Nets +660
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: SCHN, YES

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.77% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
  • Total: 236
  • Moneyline: Thunder -300, Kings +245
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, KWTV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards

  • Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (87.39% win probability)
  • Spread: Timberwolves (-13.5)
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Timberwolves -800, Wizards +560
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSNX

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-11)
  • Total: 225
  • Moneyline: Knicks -500, Lakers +385
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

  • Projected Favorite: Heat (58.87% win probability)
  • Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
  • Total: 221.5
  • Moneyline: Spurs -142, Heat +120
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSSUN, KENS

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (58.06% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-4)
  • Total: 226.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -168, Trail Blazers +142
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, AZFamily

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

