NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 1

In a Saturday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, the Miami Heat versus the San Antonio Spurs is a game to catch.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (69.10% win probability)

Pacers (69.10% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-9.5)

Pacers (-9.5) Total: 242.5

242.5 Moneyline: Pacers -375, Hawks +300

Pacers -375, Hawks +300 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE

Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (62.60% win probability)

Magic (62.60% win probability) Spread: Magic (-4.5)

Magic (-4.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Magic -184, Jazz +154

Magic -184, Jazz +154 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSFL

Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (67.76% win probability)

Nuggets (67.76% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-12.5)

Nuggets (-12.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -719, Hornets +520

Nuggets -719, Hornets +520 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE

Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets

Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.25% win probability)

Rockets (83.25% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-14.5)

Rockets (-14.5) Total: 212.5

212.5 Moneyline: Rockets -1000, Nets +660

Rockets -1000, Nets +660 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: SCHN, YES

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.77% win probability)

Thunder (76.77% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-7.5)

Thunder (-7.5) Total: 236

236 Moneyline: Thunder -300, Kings +245

Thunder -300, Kings +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, KWTV

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (87.39% win probability)

Timberwolves (87.39% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-13.5)

Timberwolves (-13.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Timberwolves -800, Wizards +560

Timberwolves -800, Wizards +560 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSNX

New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.15% win probability)

Knicks (74.15% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-11)

Knicks (-11) Total: 225

225 Moneyline: Knicks -500, Lakers +385

Knicks -500, Lakers +385 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat

Projected Favorite: Heat (58.87% win probability)

Heat (58.87% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2.5)

Spurs (-2.5) Total: 221.5

221.5 Moneyline: Spurs -142, Heat +120

Spurs -142, Heat +120 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, KENS

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (58.06% win probability)

Suns (58.06% win probability) Spread: Suns (-4)

Suns (-4) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Suns -168, Trail Blazers +142

Suns -168, Trail Blazers +142 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, AZFamily

