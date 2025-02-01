NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 1
In a Saturday NBA schedule that has plenty of competitive matchups, the Miami Heat versus the San Antonio Spurs is a game to catch.
Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (69.10% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-9.5)
- Total: 242.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -375, Hawks +300
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSIN, FDSSE
Utah Jazz vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (62.60% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-4.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Magic -184, Jazz +154
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSFL
Charlotte Hornets vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (67.76% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-12.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -719, Hornets +520
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, FDSSE
Houston Rockets vs. Brooklyn Nets
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (83.25% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-14.5)
- Total: 212.5
- Moneyline: Rockets -1000, Nets +660
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SCHN, YES
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (76.77% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-7.5)
- Total: 236
- Moneyline: Thunder -300, Kings +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, FDSOK, KWTV
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (87.39% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-13.5)
- Total: 220
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -800, Wizards +560
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, FDSNX
New York Knicks vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (74.15% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-11)
- Total: 225
- Moneyline: Knicks -500, Lakers +385
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
San Antonio Spurs vs. Miami Heat
- Projected Favorite: Heat (58.87% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-2.5)
- Total: 221.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -142, Heat +120
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, KENS
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (58.06% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-4)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Suns -168, Trail Blazers +142
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, AZFamily
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
