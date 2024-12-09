FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo

START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK

Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 9

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 9

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks squaring off against the Toronto Raptors.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

  • Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.15% win probability)
  • Spread: Knicks (-6)
  • Total: 231
  • Moneyline: Knicks -250, Raptors +205
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, TSN

Bet on Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup