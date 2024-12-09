NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 9

There is no shortage of excitement on today's NBA schedule, including the New York Knicks squaring off against the Toronto Raptors.

Ready to dive in the odds for today's NBA action? Let's analyze them together.

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (73.15% win probability)

Knicks (73.15% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-6)

Knicks (-6) Total: 231

231 Moneyline: Knicks -250, Raptors +205

Knicks -250, Raptors +205 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, TSN

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

