NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 30

In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to catch.

Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (71.55% win probability)

Grizzlies (71.55% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-1.5)

76ers (-1.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: 76ers -120, Grizzlies +102

76ers -120, Grizzlies +102 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.19% win probability)

Celtics (71.19% win probability) Spread: Celtics (-8.5)

Celtics (-8.5) Total: 240.5

240.5 Moneyline: Celtics -300, Jazz +245

Celtics -300, Jazz +245 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ, Jazz+

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (53.74% win probability)

Pistons (53.74% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 231.5

231.5 Moneyline: Pistons -138, Lakers +118

Pistons -138, Lakers +118 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, SportsNet LA, FDSDET

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Clippers (72.57% win probability)

Clippers (72.57% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-10)

Clippers (-10) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Clippers -450, Kings +350

Clippers -450, Kings +350 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSC, NBCS-CA

