NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 30
In a Tuesday NBA schedule that has plenty of exciting matchups, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Memphis Grizzlies is a game to catch.
Ahead of today's NBA action, get a sneak peek at the odds right here.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Grizzlies (71.55% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-1.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -120, Grizzlies +102
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock
Utah Jazz vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Celtics (71.19% win probability)
- Spread: Celtics (-8.5)
- Total: 240.5
- Moneyline: Celtics -300, Jazz +245
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, KJZZ, Jazz+
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (53.74% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
- Total: 231.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -138, Lakers +118
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC/Peacock, SportsNet LA, FDSDET
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (72.57% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-10)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -450, Kings +350
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSC, NBCS-CA
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
