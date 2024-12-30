NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 30
The Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.
Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls
- Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.24% win probability)
- Spread: Bulls (-5.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Bulls -210, Hornets +176
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE
Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (78.79% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-11.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -621, Wizards +460
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, MSG
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (51.36% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-6.5)
- Total: 220
- Moneyline: Clippers -260, Pelicans +215
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSC
Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.11% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-7)
- Total: 239.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -295, Jazz +240
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, ALT
Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (51.10% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -194, Warriors +162
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (67.89% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-5.5)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: 76ers -230, Trail Blazers +190
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, NBCS-PH
Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks
- Projected Favorite: Kings (52.30% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-3.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Kings -168, Mavericks +142
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KFAA
Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.