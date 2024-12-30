NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - December 30

The Dallas Mavericks and the Sacramento Kings hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Ahead of today's NBA games, get a sneak peek at the betting odds right here.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls

Projected Favorite: Bulls (55.24% win probability)

Bulls (55.24% win probability) Spread: Bulls (-5.5)

Bulls (-5.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Bulls -210, Hornets +176

Bulls -210, Hornets +176 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSSE

Bet on Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (78.79% win probability)

Knicks (78.79% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-11.5)

Knicks (-11.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Knicks -621, Wizards +460

Knicks -621, Wizards +460 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, MSG

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. New York Knicks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (51.36% win probability)

Clippers (51.36% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-6.5)

Clippers (-6.5) Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Clippers -260, Pelicans +215

Clippers -260, Pelicans +215 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSC

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (70.11% win probability)

Nuggets (70.11% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-7)

Nuggets (-7) Total: 239.5

239.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -295, Jazz +240

Nuggets -295, Jazz +240 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, ALT

Bet on Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Warriors (51.10% win probability)

Warriors (51.10% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-4.5)

Cavaliers (-4.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -194, Warriors +162

Cavaliers -194, Warriors +162 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSOH

Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (67.89% win probability)

76ers (67.89% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-5.5)

76ers (-5.5) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: 76ers -230, Trail Blazers +190

76ers -230, Trail Blazers +190 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, NBCS-PH

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks

Projected Favorite: Kings (52.30% win probability)

Kings (52.30% win probability) Spread: Kings (-3.5)

Kings (-3.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Kings -168, Mavericks +142

Kings -168, Mavericks +142 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, KFAA

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.