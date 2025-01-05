NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 5

In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the floor at Paycom Center.

Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics

Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.00% win probability)

Thunder (62.00% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-2)

Thunder (-2) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Thunder -130, Celtics +110

Thunder -130, Celtics +110 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, NBA TV

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Projected Favorite: Pelicans (57.39% win probability)

Pelicans (57.39% win probability) Spread: Pelicans (-5)

Pelicans (-5) Total: 235

235 Moneyline: Pelicans -200, Wizards +168

Pelicans -200, Wizards +168 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT, Gulf Coast Sports

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (88.67% win probability)

Cavaliers (88.67% win probability) Spread: Cavaliers (-15)

Cavaliers (-15) Total: 222.5

222.5 Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Hornets +700

Cavaliers -1099, Hornets +700 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE

Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Magic (82.80% win probability)

Magic (82.80% win probability) Spread: Magic (-6.5)

Magic (-6.5) Total: 212

212 Moneyline: Magic -250, Jazz +205

Magic -250, Jazz +205 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSFL

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Projected Favorite: Rockets (71.35% win probability)

Rockets (71.35% win probability) Spread: Rockets (-5)

Rockets (-5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Rockets -215, Lakers +180

Rockets -215, Lakers +180 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, SCHN

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Warriors (57.72% win probability)

Warriors (57.72% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Warriors -138, Kings +118

Warriors -138, Kings +118 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

