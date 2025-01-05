NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 5
In one of the many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today, the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder hit the floor at Paycom Center.
Check out our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big matchups in the NBA today.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (62.00% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-2)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -130, Celtics +110
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSOK, NBA TV
Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans
- Projected Favorite: Pelicans (57.39% win probability)
- Spread: Pelicans (-5)
- Total: 235
- Moneyline: Pelicans -200, Wizards +168
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT, Gulf Coast Sports
Bet on Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Projected Favorite: Cavaliers (88.67% win probability)
- Spread: Cavaliers (-15)
- Total: 222.5
- Moneyline: Cavaliers -1099, Hornets +700
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSOH, FDSSE
Bet on Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Magic (82.80% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-6.5)
- Total: 212
- Moneyline: Magic -250, Jazz +205
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSFL
Bet on Orlando Magic vs. Utah Jazz with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Projected Favorite: Rockets (71.35% win probability)
- Spread: Rockets (-5)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Rockets -215, Lakers +180
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, SCHN
Bet on Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers with FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (57.72% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -138, Kings +118
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, NBCS-CA
Bet on Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!
Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.