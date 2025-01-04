NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 4

The NBA schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the Phoenix Suns playing the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (50.90% win probability)

76ers (50.90% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-7.5)

76ers (-7.5) Total: 214.5

214.5 Moneyline: 76ers -295, Nets +240

76ers -295, Nets +240 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH

Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.35% win probability)

Timberwolves (71.35% win probability) Spread: Timberwolves (-6.5)

Timberwolves (-6.5) Total: 218

218 Moneyline: Timberwolves -250, Pistons +205

Timberwolves -250, Pistons +205 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSN

Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Pacers (57.76% win probability)

Pacers (57.76% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-1.5)

Pacers (-1.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Pacers -120, Suns +102

Pacers -120, Suns +102 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSIN

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz

Projected Favorite: Heat (79.42% win probability)

Heat (79.42% win probability) Spread: Heat (-7.5)

Heat (-7.5) Total: 223.5

223.5 Moneyline: Heat -300, Jazz +245

Heat -300, Jazz +245 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSUN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (57.07% win probability)

Nuggets (57.07% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-2)

Nuggets (-2) Total: 237.5

237.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -138, Spurs +118

Nuggets -138, Spurs +118 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2, FDSSW

Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.20% win probability)

Knicks (55.20% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-5.5)

Knicks (-5.5) Total: 234

234 Moneyline: Knicks -220, Bulls +184

Knicks -220, Bulls +184 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, NBA TV

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Bucks (81.71% win probability)

Bucks (81.71% win probability) Spread: Bucks (-12)

Bucks (-12) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Bucks -621, Trail Blazers +460

Bucks -621, Trail Blazers +460 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSWI

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.84% win probability)

Warriors (63.84% win probability) Spread: Warriors (-2.5)

Warriors (-2.5) Total: 233.5

233.5 Moneyline: Warriors -144, Grizzlies +122

Warriors -144, Grizzlies +122 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks

Projected Favorite: Clippers (74.61% win probability)

Clippers (74.61% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-5.5)

Clippers (-5.5) Total: 226.5

226.5 Moneyline: Clippers -210, Hawks +176

Clippers -210, Hawks +176 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

