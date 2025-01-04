NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 4
The NBA schedule today is not one to miss. The contests include the Phoenix Suns playing the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Seeking additional betting intel for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big games in the article below.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (50.90% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-7.5)
- Total: 214.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -295, Nets +240
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES, NBCS-PH
Detroit Pistons vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (71.35% win probability)
- Spread: Timberwolves (-6.5)
- Total: 218
- Moneyline: Timberwolves -250, Pistons +205
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSN
Indiana Pacers vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (57.76% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-1.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -120, Suns +102
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: AZFamily, FDSIN
Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz
- Projected Favorite: Heat (79.42% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-7.5)
- Total: 223.5
- Moneyline: Heat -300, Jazz +245
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KJZZ, FDSSUN
San Antonio Spurs vs. Denver Nuggets
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (57.07% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-2)
- Total: 237.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -138, Spurs +118
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT2, FDSSW
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (55.20% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-5.5)
- Total: 234
- Moneyline: Knicks -220, Bulls +184
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, CHSN, NBA TV
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Bucks (81.71% win probability)
- Spread: Bucks (-12)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Bucks -621, Trail Blazers +460
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSWI
Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Warriors (63.84% win probability)
- Spread: Warriors (-2.5)
- Total: 233.5
- Moneyline: Warriors -144, Grizzlies +122
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA, FDSSE
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (74.61% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-5.5)
- Total: 226.5
- Moneyline: Clippers -210, Hawks +176
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSC, FDSSE
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
