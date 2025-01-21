NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 21

Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Orlando Magic taking on the Toronto Raptors.

Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.

Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Projected Favorite: Heat (81.64% win probability)

Heat (81.64% win probability) Spread: Heat (-11)

Heat (-11) Total: 219.5

219.5 Moneyline: Heat -549, Trail Blazers +410

Heat -549, Trail Blazers +410 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSUN

Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Magic (67.01% win probability)

Magic (67.01% win probability) Spread: Magic (-2.5)

Magic (-2.5) Total: 216

216 Moneyline: Magic -132, Raptors +112

Magic -132, Raptors +112 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSFL

Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.52% win probability)

Knicks (66.52% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-10.5)

Knicks (-10.5) Total: 220.5

220.5 Moneyline: Knicks -500, Nets +385

Knicks -500, Nets +385 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: Nuggets (74.68% win probability)

Nuggets (74.68% win probability) Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)

Nuggets (-13.5) Total: 229.5

229.5 Moneyline: Nuggets -901, 76ers +610

Nuggets -901, 76ers +610 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

Projected Favorite: Lakers (76.28% win probability)

Lakers (76.28% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-13)

Lakers (-13) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Lakers -820, Wizards +570

Lakers -820, Wizards +570 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT2

