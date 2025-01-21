NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 21
Today's NBA slate has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those contests is the Orlando Magic taking on the Toronto Raptors.
Dive into our betting odds preview below for a breakdown of all the big games in the NBA today.
Miami Heat vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Projected Favorite: Heat (81.64% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-11)
- Total: 219.5
- Moneyline: Heat -549, Trail Blazers +410
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSUN
Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Magic (67.01% win probability)
- Spread: Magic (-2.5)
- Total: 216
- Moneyline: Magic -132, Raptors +112
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet, FDSFL
Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (66.52% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-10.5)
- Total: 220.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -500, Nets +385
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Denver Nuggets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: Nuggets (74.68% win probability)
- Spread: Nuggets (-13.5)
- Total: 229.5
- Moneyline: Nuggets -901, 76ers +610
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards
- Projected Favorite: Lakers (76.28% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-13)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Lakers -820, Wizards +570
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA, MNMT2
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
