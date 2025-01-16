NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 16

The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

Projected Favorite: Suns (69.21% win probability)

Suns (69.21% win probability) Spread: Suns (-10.5)

Suns (-10.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Suns -500, Wizards +385

Suns -500, Wizards +385 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MNMT2, AZFamily

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.95% win probability)

Pacers (51.95% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-2.5)

Pistons (-2.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Pistons -144, Pacers +122

Pistons -144, Pacers +122 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSIN

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Projected Favorite: Thunder (65.18% win probability)

Thunder (65.18% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-2.5)

Thunder (-2.5) Total: 232.5

232.5 Moneyline: Thunder -138, Cavaliers +118

Thunder -138, Cavaliers +118 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.28% win probability)

Clippers (63.28% win probability) Spread: Clippers (-6)

Clippers (-6) Total: 221

221 Moneyline: Clippers -245, Trail Blazers +205

Clippers -245, Trail Blazers +205 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSC

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Kings (59.31% win probability)

Kings (59.31% win probability) Spread: Kings (-3.5)

Kings (-3.5) Total: 227

227 Moneyline: Kings -166, Rockets +140

Kings -166, Rockets +140 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.