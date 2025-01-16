FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NBA

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 16

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 16

The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.

Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.

Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns

  • Projected Favorite: Suns (69.21% win probability)
  • Spread: Suns (-10.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Suns -500, Wizards +385
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MNMT2, AZFamily

Bet on Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers

  • Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.95% win probability)
  • Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
  • Total: 227.5
  • Moneyline: Pistons -144, Pacers +122
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSIN

Bet on Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

  • Projected Favorite: Thunder (65.18% win probability)
  • Spread: Thunder (-2.5)
  • Total: 232.5
  • Moneyline: Thunder -138, Cavaliers +118
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers

  • Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.28% win probability)
  • Spread: Clippers (-6)
  • Total: 221
  • Moneyline: Clippers -245, Trail Blazers +205
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSC

Bet on Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets

  • Projected Favorite: Kings (59.31% win probability)
  • Spread: Kings (-3.5)
  • Total: 227
  • Moneyline: Kings -166, Rockets +140
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX

Bet on Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup