NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - January 16
The Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons hit the court in one of many compelling matchups on the NBA schedule today.
Want to improve your chances prior to today's NBA action? Take a look at our odds breakdown below.
Washington Wizards vs. Phoenix Suns
- Projected Favorite: Suns (69.21% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-10.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Suns -500, Wizards +385
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MNMT2, AZFamily
Detroit Pistons vs. Indiana Pacers
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (51.95% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-2.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -144, Pacers +122
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSDET, FDSIN
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (65.18% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-2.5)
- Total: 232.5
- Moneyline: Thunder -138, Cavaliers +118
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers
- Projected Favorite: Clippers (63.28% win probability)
- Spread: Clippers (-6)
- Total: 221
- Moneyline: Clippers -245, Trail Blazers +205
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: KATU, KUNP, FDSSC
Sacramento Kings vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Kings (59.31% win probability)
- Spread: Kings (-3.5)
- Total: 227
- Moneyline: Kings -166, Rockets +140
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
