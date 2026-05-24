NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - May 24

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Oklahoma City Thunder squaring off against the San Antonio Spurs, is sure to please.

Seeking additional betting info for today's NBA action? We've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups in the article below.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Projected Favorite: Spurs (56.24% win probability)

Spurs (56.24% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-2.5)

Spurs (-2.5) Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Spurs -138, Thunder +118

Spurs -138, Thunder +118 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

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