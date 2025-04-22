NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 22
The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Indiana Pacers, is not one to miss.
Dive into our betting preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.
Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.23% win probability)
- Spread: Pacers (-4.5)
- Total: 228.5
- Moneyline: Pacers -180, Bucks +152
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSIN, FDSWI
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.99% win probability)
- Spread: Thunder (-14.5)
- Total: 229
- Moneyline: Thunder -1000, Grizzlies +660
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOK, FDSSE
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.96% win probability)
- Spread: Lakers (-5.5)
- Total: 210.5
- Moneyline: Lakers -245, Timberwolves +200
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, FDSN, truTV, MAX
All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
