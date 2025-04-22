NBA Playoff Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - April 22

The NBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Milwaukee Bucks versus the Indiana Pacers, is not one to miss.

Dive into our betting preview below for analysis of all the important matchups in the NBA today.

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Projected Favorite: Pacers (64.23% win probability)

Pacers (64.23% win probability) Spread: Pacers (-4.5)

Pacers (-4.5) Total: 228.5

228.5 Moneyline: Pacers -180, Bucks +152

Pacers -180, Bucks +152 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSIN, FDSWI

Bet on Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Thunder (74.99% win probability)

Thunder (74.99% win probability) Spread: Thunder (-14.5)

Thunder (-14.5) Total: 229

229 Moneyline: Thunder -1000, Grizzlies +660

Thunder -1000, Grizzlies +660 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, truTV, MAX, FDSOK, FDSSE

Bet on Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Projected Favorite: Timberwolves (52.96% win probability)

Timberwolves (52.96% win probability) Spread: Lakers (-5.5)

Lakers (-5.5) Total: 210.5

210.5 Moneyline: Lakers -245, Timberwolves +200

Lakers -245, Timberwolves +200 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet LA, FDSN, truTV, MAX

Bet on Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, and Chandler Parsons Monday-Thursday at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/podcasts.