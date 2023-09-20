Nationals vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 20

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Washington Nationals facing the Chicago White Sox.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Nationals vs White Sox Game Info

Washington Nationals (67-85) vs. Chicago White Sox (58-94)

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN2

Nationals vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-130) | CHW: (+110)

WSH: (-130) | CHW: (+110) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+152) | CHW: +1.5 (-184)

WSH: -1.5 (+152) | CHW: +1.5 (-184) Total: 9 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Nationals vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Josiah Gray (Nationals) - 7-12, 4.07 ERA vs Michael Kopech (White Sox) - 5-12, 5.47 ERA

The Nationals will give the nod to Josiah Gray (7-12) against the White Sox and Kopech (5-12). Gray and his team are 17-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team won his only start as a favorite this season. The White Sox are 14-12-0 ATS in Kopech's 26 starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 6-13 in Kopech's 19 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (52.9%)

Nationals vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for White Sox-Nationals, Chicago is the underdog at +110, and Washington is -130 playing at home.

Nationals vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are at the Nationals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +152 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are -184.

Nationals vs White Sox Over/Under

The over/under for Nationals-White Sox on September 20 is 9. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with eight wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Washington has a record of 5-2 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Nationals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 68 of their 146 opportunities.

The Nationals are 75-71-0 against the spread in their 146 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have a 31-68 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 31.3% of those games).

Chicago is 23-50 (winning only 31.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The White Sox have played in 149 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 66 times (66-75-8).

The White Sox have collected a 73-76-0 record against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.467) and total hits (158) this season. He's batting .271 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 42nd in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams has 23 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 29 walks. He's batting .245 and slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .300.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 105th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Abrams has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .150 with a double, a triple and two walks.

Joey Meneses leads the Nationals with an OPS of .733. He has a slash line of .279/.326/.406 this season.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .253 with a .304 OBP and 61 RBI for Washington this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Luis Robert has totaled 142 hits with a .543 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the White Sox. He's batting .265 and with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Andrew Benintendi leads his team with a .332 OBP, and has a club-leading .363 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266.

He is currently 59th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .260 with 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 33 walks.

Eloy Jimenez is batting .267 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.

Nationals vs. White Sox Head to Head

9/19/2023: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/18/2023: 6-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!