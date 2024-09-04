Nationals vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 4

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Wednesday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Miami Marlins.

Nationals vs Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals (62-76) vs. Miami Marlins (51-87)

Date: Wednesday, September 4, 2024

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Nationals vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: WSH: (-148) | MIA: (+126)

WSH: (-148) | MIA: (+126) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142)

WSH: -1.5 (+118) | MIA: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Nationals vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: MacKenzie Gore (Nationals) - 8-11, 4.45 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-2, 4.32 ERA

The Nationals will look to MacKenzie Gore (8-11) against the Marlins and Valente Bellozo (2-2). Gore's team is 16-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Gore's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins are 4-4-0 ATS in Bellozo's eight starts that had a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Bellozo's starts this season, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

Nationals vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Nationals win (54%)

Nationals vs Marlins Moneyline

Washington is a -148 favorite on the moneyline, while Miami is a +126 underdog at home.

Nationals vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are hosting the Nationals, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Marlins are +118 to cover the spread, and the Nationals are -142.

Nationals vs Marlins Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Nationals-Marlins game on Sept. 4, with the over available at -102 and the under at -120.

Nationals vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 11 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Washington has been victorious three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -148 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Nationals have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 134 chances this season.

In 134 games with a line this season, the Nationals have a mark of 76-58-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog 119 total times this season. They've finished 47-72 in those games.

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Miami has gone 28-48 (36.8%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 137 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 74 of those games (74-57-6).

The Marlins have gone 63-74-0 against the spread this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

C.J. Abrams is batting .242 with 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 38 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .313 while slugging .426.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 94th, his on-base percentage ranks 94th, and he is 66th in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads Washington in OBP (.326), slugging percentage (.451) and total hits (126) this season. He's batting .290.

He is 17th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging in the majors.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .214 with a double and a walk.

Jacob Young is batting .263 with a .347 slugging percentage and 33 RBI this year.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .222 with a .253 OBP and 47 RBI for Washington this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has 109 hits with a .304 on-base percentage and a .463 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Marlins. He's batting .247.

He ranks 78th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Jesus Sanchez is hitting .243 with 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .421 with an on-base percentage of .298.

He ranks 91st in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage in the majors.

Otto Lopez is hitting .244 with 15 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 19 walks.

Xavier Edwards is batting .339 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 26 walks.

Nationals vs Marlins Head to Head

9/3/2024: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/29/2024: 7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/28/2024: 12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

12-9 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/27/2024: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/26/2024: 3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-1 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/27/2023: 2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/26/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/25/2023: 7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-4 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 5/18/2023: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/17/2023: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

