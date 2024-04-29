Mystik Dan: Kentucky Derby Horse Odds, History and Prediction

The 150th Kentucky Derby is nearly here, and the field of 20 three-year-old horses is set.

Mystik Dan's Road to the Kentucky Derby generated 46 qualifying points and featured a win at the Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn.

Mystik Dan Kentucky Derby Odds and Post Position

Mystik Dan's Kentucky Derby morning line odds are 20-1 (+2000), tied for 6th in the field.

Mystik Dan drew post position 3.

Post Horse Trainer Jockey ML Odds 1 Dornoch Danny Gargan Luis Saez 20-1 2 Sierra Leone Chad Brown Tyler Gaffalione 3-1 3 Mystik Dan Kenny McPeek Brian Hernandez 20-1 4 Catching Freedom Brad Cox Flavien Prat 8-1 5 Catalytic Saffie Joseph, Jr. Jose Ortiz 30-1 6 Just Steel D. Wayne Lukas Keith Asmussen 20-1 7 Honor Marie Whit Beckman Ben Curtis 20-1 View Full Table

Mystik Dan Horse Trainer and Jockey

Trainer Ken McPeek has a Preakness Stakes win (Swiss Skydiver in 2020) on his profile in recent years but also trained Sarava to a 2002 Belmont Stakes victory.

McPeek's Tejano Run was runner-up in the 1995 Kentucky Derby, as well.

McPeek feels confident about the draw for Mystik Dan. He spoke with FanDuel TV's Andie Biancone:

Jockey Brian Hernandez rode Creative Minister to a third at the Preakness Stakes in 2022.

Hernandez spoke to FanDuel TV's Christina Blacker about Mystik Dan:

Mystik Dan Race History

Mystik Dan has registered three Speed Scores (via Equibase) of 100 or higher, including two straight of 106-plus, and has a win at Churchill Downs.

Date Track Race Finish Speed Score 3/30/2024 Oaklawn Park Arkansas Derby (Gr. 1) 3 106 2/3/2024 Oaklawn Park Southwest Stakes (Gr. 3) 1 110 1/1/2024 Oaklawn Park Smarty Jones Stakes (Listed) 5 91 11/25/2023 Churchill Downs Allowance Optional Claiming 5 71 11/12/2023 Churchill Downs Maiden Special Weight 1 100 10/22/2023 Keeneland Maiden Special Weight 2 87

Mystik Dan Kentucky Derby Prediction and Pick

Mystik Dan's Southwest Stakes win came in muddy conditions and could deserve a boost if conditions are in play again.

Despite sitting in the lower level of qualifying points, there are reasons to like Mystik Dan's profile.

Mystik Dan's maximum Speed Score (110) ties for second-best (with Fierceness and behind only Just Steel's 112).

Only Fierceness (3 of 5; 60.0%) and Just A Touch (2 of 3; 66.7%) reached a 100 Speed Score in a higher rate of races than Mystik Dan (3 of 6; 50.0%).

Since 1930, 22.3% of horses from post 3 have finished in the money, the fourth-highest rate of all 20 positions.

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 21+ and reside in CO, IL, IN, KY, LA (permitted parishes only), MD, MA, MI, NY, OH, PA, VA, WV, WY. Offer valid on first win wager. Verified FD Racing account required. Select Races Only. Refund issued in non-withdrawable Racing site credit that expires 7 days after receipt. See terms at racing.fanduel.com. Offer not available in AZ, CT, IA, KS, NC, NJ, TN, or VT. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit FanDuel.com/RG (CO, KY, MI, OH, PA, IL, VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-877-770-STOP (LA), visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD), 1-800-522-4700 (WY), or visit www.1800gambler.net (WV).