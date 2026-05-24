MLB
Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 24
Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 24, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
- Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Athletics at San Diego Padres
- J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances
- Lucas Giolito (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles
- Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
- Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances