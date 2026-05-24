Sunday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 24

Will Nathan Eovaldi strike out more than 6.5 batters? Can Michael Lorenzen exceed 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 24, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks

Michael Lorenzen (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -130) | 2026 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Framber Valdez (Tigers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 2026 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -146) | 4.5 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Brandon Young (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -150) | 2026 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 2026 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -122) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Walbert Urena (Angels): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -112) | 2026 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Athletics at San Diego Padres

J.T. Ginn (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 2026 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -140, Under +106) | 4 strikeouts per game in 11 appearances Lucas Giolito (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -132) | 2026 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles