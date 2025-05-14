MLB
Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 14
Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays
- Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants
- Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs
- Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves
- Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians
- Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros
- Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118)
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds
- Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers
- Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies
- Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances
- Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets
- Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
- Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances
- Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -176) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances
Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
- Hunter Dobbins (Red Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -146, Under +114) | 2025 Stats: 7.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances