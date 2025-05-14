Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - May 14

Will Tarik Skubal strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks surpass 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on May 14, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Brandon Pfaadt (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +138) | 2025 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -178, Under +138) | 4.9 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Jordan Hicks (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 2025 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Robbie Ray (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2025 Stats: 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 6.1 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Eduardo Rodríguez (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Miami Marlins at Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -134) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +120, Under -154) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Mitchell Parker (Nationals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +140, Under -180) | 2025 Stats: 3.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Milwaukee Brewers at Cleveland Guardians

Gavin Williams (Guardians): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Kansas City Royals at Houston Astros

Colton Gordon (Astros): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118)

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -174) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati Reds

Nick Lodolo (Reds): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 4.8 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Davis Martin (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles

Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 4.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Dean Kremer (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 2025 Stats: 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -136) | 3.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Cade Povich (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 4.1 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Bailey Ober (Twins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 4.4 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

Antonio Senzatela (Rockies): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2025 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -162) | 2.4 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Patrick Corbin (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 3.3 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Erick Fedde (Cardinals): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 2025 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +134, Under -172) | 3.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -108, Under -115) | 5.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -124, Under -102) | 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Jesús Luzardo (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +108) | 2025 Stats: 6.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

New York Yankees at Seattle Mariners

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 2025 Stats: 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -125) | 5.6 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -146) | 4.3 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Max Fried (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 5.8 strikeouts per game in 9 appearances Bryan Woo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Pittsburgh Pirates at New York Mets

Bailey Falter (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 3.9 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres

Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances

Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 3 strikeouts per game in 7 appearances Randy Vasquez (Padres): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +138, Under -176) | 2025 Stats: 2.2 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Athletics at Los Angeles Dodgers

Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -178) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +136, Under -178) | 5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 6.6 strikeouts per game in 8 appearances

Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers