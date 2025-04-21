FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 21

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Monday's MLB Strikeout Props - April 21

Will Tylor Megill strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Max Meyer surpass 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 21, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins

  • Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

  • Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
  • Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances

