MLB
Monday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 21
Will Tylor Megill strike out more than 5.5 batters? Can Max Meyer surpass 5.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 21, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Cincinnati Reds at Miami Marlins
- Max Meyer (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -144) | 2025 Stats: 6.8 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets
- Aaron Nola (Phillies): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2025 Stats: 6.2 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances
- Tylor Megill (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +112, Under -142) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 4 appearances