Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 2

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Connor Gillispie surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays

MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 13 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres

Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Ben Lively (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Connor Gillispie (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2024 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances

Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros

Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2024 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances Hayden Wesneski (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers

Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Athletics

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances Justin Steele (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals

Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees