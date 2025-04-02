FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
MLB

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 2

Wednesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 2

Will Zack Wheeler strike out more than 8.5 batters? Can Connor Gillispie surpass 3.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 2, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

  • Paul Skenes (Pirates): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Ryan Pepiot (Rays): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies

  • Zack Wheeler (Phillies): Over/Under 8.5 Ks (Over -110, Under -116) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Kyle Freeland (Rockies): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays

  • MacKenzie Gore (Nationals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 13 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

  • Zach Eflin (Orioles): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -152, Under +120) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Garrett Crochet (Red Sox): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -158) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres

  • Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
  • Dylan Cease (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Ben Lively (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +122, Under -156) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

  • Connor Gillispie (Marlins): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Clay Holmes (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +124, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

  • Bryce Elder (Braves): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -125, Under -102) | 2024 Stats: 4.6 strikeouts per game in 10 appearances
  • Blake Snell (Dodgers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

  • Tarik Skubal (Tigers): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Luis Castillo (Mariners): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -102, Under -124) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances

San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros

  • Framber Valdez (Astros): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -128, Under +100) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Landen Roupp (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2024 Stats: 2 strikeouts per game in 23 appearances
  • Hayden Wesneski (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

  • Hunter Greene (Reds): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Jack Leiter (Rangers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -106, Under -120) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers

  • Cole Ragans (Royals): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over -111, Under -115) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Freddy Peralta (Brewers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -168, Under +132) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Athletics

  • Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
  • Justin Steele (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 4.3 strikeouts per game in 3 appearances

Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals

  • Sonny Gray (Cardinals): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Yusei Kikuchi (Angels): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -118, Under -108) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

  • Carlos Rodón (Yankees): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -126, Under -102) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
  • Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -113, Under -113) | 2025 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

