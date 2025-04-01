MLB
Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 1
Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.
Today's MLB Strikeout Props
Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays
- Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2024 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances
- Thomas Harrington (Pirates): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136)
Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds
- Carson Spiers (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2024 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -132, Under +104) | 2025 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees
- Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2024 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances
- Corbin Burnes (Diamondbacks): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +106, Under -136) | 2024 Stats: 5.7 strikeouts per game in 32 appearances
Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
- Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2024 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances
- Logan Gilbert (Mariners): Over/Under 7.5 Ks (Over -122, Under -104) | 2025 Stats: 8 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres
- Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Logan Allen (Guardians): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -148) | 2024 Stats: 4 strikeouts per game in 20 appearances
Chicago Cubs at Athletics
- Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Justin Steele (Cubs): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +108, Under -138) | 2025 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 2 appearances
New York Mets at Miami Marlins
- Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Kodai Senga (Mets): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +110, Under -140) | 2024 Stats: 9 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox
- Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150)
- Simeon Woods Richardson (Twins): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +102, Under -130) | 2024 Stats: 4.2 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays
- José Berríos (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
- Trevor Williams (Nationals): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -166, Under +130) | 2024 Stats: 4.5 strikeouts per game in 13 appearances
Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers
- Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance
- Michael Lorenzen (Royals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -162, Under +126) | 2024 Stats: 3.7 strikeouts per game in 26 appearances
San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros
- Hayden Wesneski (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2024 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances
- Logan Webb (Giants): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +100, Under -128) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers
- Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168)
- Chris Sale (Braves): Over/Under 6.5 Ks (Over +114, Under -146) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance
Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals
- Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -156, Under +122) | 2024 Stats: 1.3 strikeouts per game in 60 appearances
- Kyle Hendricks (Angels): Over/Under 2.5 Ks (Over -120, Under -106) | 2024 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 29 appearances