Tuesday’s MLB Strikeout Props - April 1

Will Logan Gilbert strike out more than 7.5 batters? Can Kyle Hendricks exceed 2.5 strikeouts? See their odds and more strikeout prop odds for all pitchers in MLB play on April 1, in the article below.

Today's MLB Strikeout Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at Tampa Bay Rays

Shane Baz (Rays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -150, Under +118) | 2024 Stats: 4.9 strikeouts per game in 14 appearances

Texas Rangers at Cincinnati Reds

Carson Spiers (Reds): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over -134, Under +106) | 2024 Stats: 3.6 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Yankees

Will Warren (Yankees): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2024 Stats: 4.8 strikeouts per game in 6 appearances

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners

Casey Mize (Tigers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -136, Under +106) | 2024 Stats: 3.5 strikeouts per game in 22 appearances

Cleveland Guardians at San Diego Padres

Michael King (Padres): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 3 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Chicago Cubs at Athletics

Luis Severino (Athletics): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -166) | 2025 Stats: 6 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Sandy Alcantara (Marlins): Over/Under 5.5 Ks (Over -104, Under -122) | 2025 Stats: 7 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox

Shane Smith (White Sox): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +118, Under -150)

Washington Nationals at Toronto Blue Jays

José Berríos (Blue Jays): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over -148, Under +116) | 2025 Stats: 5 strikeouts per game in 1 appearance

Kansas City Royals at Milwaukee Brewers

Chad Patrick (Brewers): Over/Under 3.5 Ks (Over +116, Under -148) | 2025 Stats: 1 strikeout per game in 1 appearance

San Francisco Giants at Houston Astros

Hayden Wesneski (Astros): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +126, Under -160) | 2024 Stats: 2.4 strikeouts per game in 28 appearances

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May (Dodgers): Over/Under 4.5 Ks (Over +130, Under -168)

Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis Cardinals