Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 30

In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of exciting contests, the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch. Below, we have predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:08 p.m. ET

1:08 p.m. ET Where: Progressive Field

Progressive Field TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal

Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)

Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 64.38%

64.38% Guardians Win Probability: 35.62%

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:08 p.m. ET

3:08 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: ABC

ABC Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Nick Pivetta

Matthew Boyd vs. Nick Pivetta Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)

Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Padres Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 50.74%

50.74% Cubs Win Probability: 49.26%

Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:08 p.m. ET

6:08 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Garrett Crochet

Max Fried vs. Garrett Crochet Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)

Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 58.21%

58.21% Red Sox Win Probability: 41.79%

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:08 p.m. ET

9:08 p.m. ET Where: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Hunter Greene

Blake Snell vs. Hunter Greene Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)

Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 Reds Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 54.30%

54.30% Reds Win Probability: 45.70%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.