Tuesday’s MLB Playoff Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - Sept. 30
In a Tuesday MLB Playoff schedule that features a lot of exciting contests, the Boston Red Sox versus the New York Yankees is a game to watch. Below, we have predictions for every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Detroit Tigers at Cleveland Guardians Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Progressive Field
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Tarik Skubal
- Records: Guardians (88-74), Tigers (87-75)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -162
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 64.38%
- Guardians Win Probability: 35.62%
San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: ABC
- Probable Pitchers: Matthew Boyd vs. Nick Pivetta
- Records: Cubs (92-70), Padres (90-72)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -116
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 50.74%
- Cubs Win Probability: 49.26%
Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Max Fried vs. Garrett Crochet
- Records: Yankees (94-68), Red Sox (89-73)
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 58.21%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 41.79%
Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:08 p.m. ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Dodgers (93-69), Reds (83-79)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -196
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 54.30%
- Reds Win Probability: 45.70%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.