MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Wednesday 9/20/23

Yandy Diaz To Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

The Tampa Bay Rays have a slate-high 4.66 implied run total and could exceed that in a hurry tonight.

The visiting Anaheim Angels will have Reid Detmers on the mound, a pitcher we shouldn't be too worried about. This season, Detmers allows a .387 SLG, .312 wOBA, 4.07 xFIP, 1.07 HR/9, .320 BABIP, 42.3% fly-ball rate, and 36.5% hard-contact rate versus right-handed hitters.

None of that is good unless you are a hitter from the Rays.

That leads us to Yandy Diaz, who is absolutely crushing lefties this season with a 183 wRC+, .431 wOBA, .357 BABIP, .283 ISO, and 40.2% hard-contact rate. He isn't a big-time power hitter, but these stats are unbelievable and put him in a spot to crush this prop tonight.

Ian Happ To Record an RBI (+210)

The Chicago Cubs will look to get the offense going for a second straight night, which means we want to target some player props.

Mitch Keller will be on the bump tonight and he's been all over the place this season. There are times he's looked elite and like a top pitcher in the league, and there have been times when he can't keep runners off the bases.

It's a total mixed bag for Keller, who has allowed a .324 wOBA, .435 SLG, .313 BABIP, 1.35 HR/9, 8.6% walk rate, and 38.0% fly-ball rate against left-handed hitters. Some good, some bad, but nothing overly concerning from Keller.

We'll turn to Ian Happ, who is rocking a 126 wRC+, .357 wOBA, .314 BABIP, .178 ISO, 16.3% walk rate, and 38.0% fly-ball rate versus righties this season. Given the fact this is an RBI prop, a simple walk or sac fly could cash this bet for Happ tonight.

