MLB Player Prop Bets to Target on Thursday 9/14/23

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel.

Utilizing numberFire's projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props bets that look appealing.

Please note that betting lines and numberFire's game projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations.

Royce Lewis To Record 2+ Total Bases (-115)

We have a very small four-game slate today, so let's look at two quick props for tonight.

We'll start with the Minnesota Twins, who are rocking a 5.43 implied run total on the road to take on the Chicago White Sox.

The White Sox will have Jose Urena on the bump, a pitcher who is struggling in all aspects this season. He comes in allowing a .438 wOBA, .659 SLG, 6.42 xFIP, 3.97 HR/9, 14.8% walk rate, and 41.7% fly-ball rate versus right-handed hitters.

There's absolutely nothing good there and it should put several of the Twins' hitters in a great spot tonight. We'll turn to Royce Lewis, who is closing out the season on a high note. His rolling xwOBA numbers are strong and consistently in a spot to produce.

On the season, he comes in with a 149 wRC+, .386 wOBA, .333 BABIP, .259 ISO, and 39.7% fly-ball rate versus right-handed pitchers. Two simple bases should be no issue for Lewis tonight.

Aaron Civale Under 4.5 Strikeouts (-120)

With a tougher matchup, under 4.5 strikeouts for Aaron Civale is the side to go with tonight.

Civale will be going up against the Baltimore Orioles, who come in with a 21.9% strikeout rate versus right-handed pitchers with their current active roster (15th in the league). That's as middle-of-the-road as you can get in terms of strikeout potential.

The Orioles are also carrying a 108 wRC+ (12th), .176 ISO (13th), and .307 BABIP (8th). They put the ball in play, they have power, and they don't strike out at a high clip. That doesn't set up to be a favorable matchup for a pitcher.

That's especially true for a pitcher like Civale, who isn't dominant on the mound. Civale comes in with a 21.4% strikeout rate, 9.9% swinging-strike rate, and 29.1% called plus swinging-strike rate (CSW%). For reference, the league average are a 22.6% strikeout rate, 11.1% swinging-strike rate, and 27.6% CSW%.

Civale is worse than the league average in two of the three main strikeout categories, and we've seen that on display since he's been traded to the Rays. In his seven starts with his new team, he has had a strikeout rate lower than 20.0% three times with two other starts at only 22.7%.

He isn't a big-time strikeout pitcher, and this is a tough matchup against a competent offense.

