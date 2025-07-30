Wednesday’s MLB Home Run Props - July 30

Will Rafael Devers or Matt Chapman go yard on Wednesday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on July 30, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

Rafael Devers (Giants): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 108 games (has homered in 15.7% of games)

Matt Chapman (Giants): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 16 HR in 83 games (has homered in 18.1% of games)

Heliot Ramos (Giants): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 105 games (has homered in 13.3% of games)

Oneil Cruz (Pirates): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 95 games (has homered in 15.8% of games)

Willy Adames (Giants): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 15 HR in 106 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

Bryan Reynolds (Pirates): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 100 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Andrew McCutchen (Pirates): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 10 HR in 93 games (has homered in 10.8% of games)

Wilmer Flores (Giants): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 12 HR in 95 games (has homered in 10.5% of games)

Casey Schmitt (Giants): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 47 games (has homered in 10.6% of games)

Spencer Horwitz (Pirates): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 56 games (has homered in 5.4% of games)

Patrick Bailey (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 82 games (has homered in 2.4% of games)

Luis Matos (Giants): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 35 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Nick Gonzales (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 44 games (has homered in 11.4% of games)

Liover Peguero (Pirates): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

Tommy Pham (Pirates): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 72 games (has homered in 5.6% of games)

Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 100 games (has homered in 5% of games)

Joey Bart (Pirates): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 61 games (has homered in 1.6% of games)

Ke'Bryan Hayes (Pirates): +1200 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 98 games (has homered in 2% of games)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 93 games (has homered in 1.1% of games)

Andrew Knizner (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 16 games (has homered in 6.3% of games)

Henry Davis (Pirates): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 50 games (has homered in 8% of games)

New York Mets at San Diego Padres

Juan Soto (Mets): +290 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 25 HR in 106 games (has homered in 19.8% of games)

Pete Alonso (Mets): +320 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 22 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

Manny Machado (Padres): +350 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 107 games (has homered in 17.8% of games)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (Padres): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 17 HR in 105 games (has homered in 15.2% of games)

Brandon Nimmo (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 19 HR in 103 games (has homered in 15.5% of games)

Francisco Lindor (Mets): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 20 HR in 105 games (has homered in 17.1% of games)

Mark Vientos (Mets): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 9.5% of games)

Ronny Mauricio (Mets): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 36 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

Jeff McNeil (Mets): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 9 HR in 71 games (has homered in 11.3% of games)

Xander Bogaerts (Padres): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 105 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Brett Baty (Mets): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 11 HR in 81 games (has homered in 12.3% of games)

Jackson Merrill (Padres): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 7 HR in 74 games (has homered in 8.1% of games)

Jake Cronenworth (Padres): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 8 HR in 82 games (has homered in 9.8% of games)

Bryce Johnson (Padres): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 17 games

Elias Diaz (Padres): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 5 HR in 77 games (has homered in 6.5% of games)

Luis Torrens (Mets): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 65 games (has homered in 3.1% of games)

Luis Arraez (Padres): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 6 HR in 101 games (has homered in 5.9% of games)

José Iglesias (Padres): +1400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 75 games

Martin Maldonado (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 60 games (has homered in 6.7% of games)

Francisco Álvarez (Mets): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 40 games (has homered in 10% of games)

Gavin Sheets (Padres): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 14 HR in 101 games (has homered in 12.9% of games)

Washington Nationals at Houston Astros