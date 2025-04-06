MLB
Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 6
Will Rafael Devers or Willson Contreras go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.
Today's MLB Home Run Props
St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox
- Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game
- Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Triston Casas (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games
- Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)
- Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants
- Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)
- Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)
- Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Mitch Garver (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Sam Huff (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)
- Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Dylan Moore (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)
- Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
Athletics at Colorado Rockies
- Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)
- Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Mike Toglia (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Seth Brown (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- JJ Bleday (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games
- Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Luis Urías (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Kris Bryant (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Max Schuemann (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games
- Jordan Beck (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Gio Urshela (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels
- José Ramírez (Guardians): +310 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)
- Mike Trout (Angels): +330 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Jorge Soler (Angels): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Kyle Manzardo (Guardians): +440 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)
- Logan O'Hoppe (Angels): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 5 games (has homered in 60% of games)
- Carlos Santana (Guardians): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Taylor Ward (Angels): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Daniel Schneemann (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 4 games (has homered in 25% of games)
- Bo Naylor (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Nolan Jones (Guardians): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Jo Adell (Angels): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 5 games
- Luis Rengifo (Angels): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Gabriel Arias (Guardians): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Nolan Schanuel (Angels): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Steven Kwan (Guardians): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)
- Kyren Paris (Angels): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)
- Brayan Rocchio (Guardians): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Tim Anderson (Angels): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games
- Yoán Moncada (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games
- Lane Thomas (Guardians): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games
- Kevin Newman (Angels): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games