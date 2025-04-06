Sunday’s MLB Home Run Props - April 6

Will Rafael Devers or Willson Contreras go yard on Sunday? See their odds to hit a home run, as well as home run prop odds for all hitters in MLB play on April 6, in the article below.

Today's MLB Home Run Props

St. Louis Cardinals at Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers (Red Sox): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Willson Contreras (Cardinals): +540 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+540 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Jordan Walker (Cardinals): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) Jarren Duran (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Trevor Story (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Nolan Arenado (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Alex Bregman (Red Sox): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Lars Nootbaar (Cardinals): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+750 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Brendan Donovan (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Alec Burleson (Cardinals): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Rob Refsnyder (Red Sox): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 1 game

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 1 game Victor Scott II (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Kristian Campbell (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Pedro Pages (Cardinals): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Triston Casas (Red Sox): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Connor Wong (Red Sox): +1000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+1000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games David Hamilton (Red Sox): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 2 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 2 games Masyn Winn (Cardinals): +1100 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+1100 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Iván Herrera (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 6 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Ceddanne Rafaela (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Nolan Gorman (Cardinals): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 2 games (has homered in 50% of games) Wilyer Abreu (Red Sox): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

Seattle Mariners at San Francisco Giants

Cal Raleigh (Mariners): +420 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games)

+420 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 8 games (has homered in 12.5% of games) Matt Chapman (Giants): +460 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+460 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Willy Adames (Giants): +470 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+470 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Julio Rodríguez (Mariners): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+500 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Heliot Ramos (Giants): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 7 games (has homered in 42.9% of games) Mike Yastrzemski (Giants): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Mitch Garver (Mariners): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games LaMonte Wade Jr (Giants): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

+630 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games) Randy Arozarena (Mariners): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+680 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Sam Huff (Giants): +700 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+700 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Wilmer Flores (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games)

+800 to hit a HR | 4 HR in 7 games (has homered in 57.1% of games) Tyler Fitzgerald (Giants): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Ryan Bliss (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+870 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Dylan Moore (Mariners): +870 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games)

+870 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 6 games (has homered in 16.7% of games) J.P. Crawford (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jung Hoo Lee (Giants): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Dónovan Solano (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Victor Robles (Mariners): +900 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+900 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Jorge Polanco (Mariners): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games)

+10000 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 5 games (has homered in 40% of games) Patrick Bailey (Giants): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

Athletics at Colorado Rockies

Brent Rooker (Athletics): +360 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games)

+360 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 37.5% of games) Hunter Goodman (Rockies): +400 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+400 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Mike Toglia (Rockies): +430 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+430 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Shea Langeliers (Athletics): +450 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games)

+450 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 7 games (has homered in 28.6% of games) Lawrence Butler (Athletics): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Ezequiel Tovar (Rockies): +480 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+480 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Seth Brown (Athletics): +500 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+500 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games JJ Bleday (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 8 games

+560 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 8 games Tyler Soderstrom (Athletics): +560 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+560 to hit a HR | 3 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Brenton Doyle (Rockies): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+600 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Luis Urías (Athletics): +600 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games)

+600 to hit a HR | 1 HR in 3 games (has homered in 33.3% of games) Sean Bouchard (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Kris Bryant (Rockies): +630 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 4 games

+630 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 4 games Ryan McMahon (Rockies): +680 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+680 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Kyle Farmer (Rockies): +750 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+750 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Max Schuemann (Athletics): +800 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 3 games

+800 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 3 games Jordan Beck (Rockies): +830 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+830 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Jacob Wilson (Athletics): +1060 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games)

+1060 to hit a HR | 2 HR in 8 games (has homered in 25% of games) Gio Urshela (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 6 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 6 games Miguel Andújar (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 0 HR in 7 games

+10000 to hit a HR | 0 HR in 7 games Max Muncy (Athletics): +10000 to hit a HR | 2025 Stats: 1 HR in 7 games (has homered in 14.3% of games)

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels