Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:15 p.m. ET

12:15 p.m. ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Peacock and SNET

Peacock and SNET Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Mitch Keller

Dylan Cease vs. Mitch Keller Records: Blue Jays (25-27), Pirates (26-26)

Blue Jays (25-27), Pirates (26-26) Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays

Blue Jays Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.93%

54.93% Pirates Win Probability: 45.07%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and DSN

MASN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Keider Montero

Brandon Young vs. Keider Montero Records: Orioles (22-29), Tigers (20-32)

Orioles (22-29), Tigers (20-32) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 51.77%

51.77% Tigers Win Probability: 48.23%

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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG

NBCS-PH and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Parker Messick

Andrew Painter vs. Parker Messick Records: Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22)

Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Phillies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 54.95%

54.95% Phillies Win Probability: 45.05%

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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and MNNT

NESN and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Bailey Ober

Sonny Gray vs. Bailey Ober Records: Red Sox (22-28), Twins (24-27)

Red Sox (22-28), Twins (24-27) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 57.92%

57.92% Twins Win Probability: 42.08%

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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and RAYS

YES and RAYS Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Shane McClanahan

Ryan Weathers vs. Shane McClanahan Records: Yankees (30-22), Rays (34-15)

Yankees (30-22), Rays (34-15) Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.53%

55.53% Rays Win Probability: 44.47%

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New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: loanDepot park

loanDepot park TV Channel: MIAM and SNY

MIAM and SNY Probable Pitchers: vs. Christian Scott

vs. Christian Scott Records: Marlins (23-29), Mets (22-29)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 51.37%

51.37% Marlins Win Probability: 48.63%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: CINR and CARD

CINR and CARD Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Matthew Liberatore

Brady Singer vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Reds (26-25), Cardinals (29-21)

Reds (26-25), Cardinals (29-21) Reds Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 58.67%

58.67% Cardinals Win Probability: 41.33%

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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: ROYL and SEAM

ROYL and SEAM Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Bryan Woo

Seth Lugo vs. Bryan Woo Records: Royals (20-31), Mariners (25-27)

Royals (20-31), Mariners (25-27) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 59.04%

59.04% Royals Win Probability: 40.96%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet LA

BREW and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Brandon Sproat vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Brewers (30-18), Dodgers (31-20)

Brewers (30-18), Dodgers (31-20) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178

-178 Brewers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.56%

57.56% Brewers Win Probability: 42.44%

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Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 p.m. ET

2:20 p.m. ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and SCHN

MARQ and SCHN Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Peter Lambert

Shota Imanaga vs. Peter Lambert Records: Cubs (29-23), Astros (22-31)

Cubs (29-23), Astros (22-31) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Astros Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 62.45%

62.45% Astros Win Probability: 37.55%

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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN

NBCS-BA and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Noah Schultz

Robbie Ray vs. Noah Schultz Records: Giants (20-31), White Sox (26-24)

Giants (20-31), White Sox (26-24) Giants Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 54.53%

54.53% White Sox Win Probability: 45.47%

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Athletics at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Petco Park

Petco Park TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA

SDPA and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Jacob Lopez

Michael King vs. Jacob Lopez Records: Padres (30-20), Athletics (26-25)

Padres (30-20), Athletics (26-25) Padres Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.52%

58.52% Athletics Win Probability: 41.48%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Chase Field

Chase Field TV Channel: ARID and COLR

ARID and COLR Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. José Quintana

Ryne Nelson vs. José Quintana Records: Diamondbacks (26-24), Rockies (20-32)

Diamondbacks (26-24), Rockies (20-32) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184

-184 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 69.38%

69.38% Rockies Win Probability: 30.62%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS

BravesVsn and NATS Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Foster Griffin

Martín Pérez vs. Foster Griffin Records: Braves (36-16), Nationals (25-27)

Braves (36-16), Nationals (25-27) Braves Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 67.08%

67.08% Nationals Win Probability: 32.92%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

When: 6:05 p.m. ET

6:05 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and DSN

MASN and DSN Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Framber Valdez

Trevor Rogers vs. Framber Valdez Records: Orioles (22-29), Tigers (20-32)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 63.35%

63.35% Orioles Win Probability: 36.65%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

When: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Peacock

Peacock Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs.

Reid Detmers vs. Records: Angels (18-34), Rangers (24-26)

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 50.46%

50.46% Angels Win Probability: 49.54%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.