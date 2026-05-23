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MLB

Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - May 24

The Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Milwaukee Brewers is one of many compelling options on Sunday's MLB schedule. Below, we provide predictions for every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Pittsburgh Pirates at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:15 p.m. ET
  • Where: Rogers Centre
  • TV Channel: Peacock and SNET
  • Probable Pitchers: Dylan Cease vs. Mitch Keller
  • Records: Blue Jays (25-27), Pirates (26-26)
  • Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Pirates Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Blue Jays
  • Blue Jays Win Probability: 54.93%
  • Pirates Win Probability: 45.07%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 12:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Keider Montero
  • Records: Orioles (22-29), Tigers (20-32)
  • Orioles Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Tigers Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
  • Orioles Win Probability: 51.77%
  • Tigers Win Probability: 48.23%

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Cleveland Guardians at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Citizens Bank Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and CLEG
  • Probable Pitchers: Andrew Painter vs. Parker Messick
  • Records: Phillies (25-26), Guardians (31-22)
  • Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
  • Phillies Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
  • Guardians Win Probability: 54.95%
  • Phillies Win Probability: 45.05%

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Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Fenway Park
  • TV Channel: NESN and MNNT
  • Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray vs. Bailey Ober
  • Records: Red Sox (22-28), Twins (24-27)
  • Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -164
  • Twins Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
  • Red Sox Win Probability: 57.92%
  • Twins Win Probability: 42.08%

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Tampa Bay Rays at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:35 p.m. ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium
  • TV Channel: YES and RAYS
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers vs. Shane McClanahan
  • Records: Yankees (30-22), Rays (34-15)
  • Yankees Moneyline Odds: -132
  • Rays Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
  • Yankees Win Probability: 55.53%
  • Rays Win Probability: 44.47%

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New York Mets at Miami Marlins

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: loanDepot park
  • TV Channel: MIAM and SNY
  • Probable Pitchers: vs. Christian Scott
  • Records: Marlins (23-29), Mets (22-29)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
  • Mets Win Probability: 51.37%
  • Marlins Win Probability: 48.63%

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St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 1:40 p.m. ET
  • Where: Great American Ball Park
  • TV Channel: CINR and CARD
  • Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Matthew Liberatore
  • Records: Reds (26-25), Cardinals (29-21)
  • Reds Moneyline Odds: -116
  • Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
  • Reds Win Probability: 58.67%
  • Cardinals Win Probability: 41.33%

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Seattle Mariners at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Kauffman Stadium
  • TV Channel: ROYL and SEAM
  • Probable Pitchers: Seth Lugo vs. Bryan Woo
  • Records: Royals (20-31), Mariners (25-27)
  • Mariners Moneyline Odds: -138
  • Royals Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
  • Mariners Win Probability: 59.04%
  • Royals Win Probability: 40.96%

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Los Angeles Dodgers at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: American Family Field
  • TV Channel: BREW and SportsNet LA
  • Probable Pitchers: Brandon Sproat vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
  • Records: Brewers (30-18), Dodgers (31-20)
  • Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -178
  • Brewers Moneyline Odds: +150

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
  • Dodgers Win Probability: 57.56%
  • Brewers Win Probability: 42.44%

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Houston Astros at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 2:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field
  • TV Channel: MARQ and SCHN
  • Probable Pitchers: Shota Imanaga vs. Peter Lambert
  • Records: Cubs (29-23), Astros (22-31)
  • Cubs Moneyline Odds: -174
  • Astros Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
  • Cubs Win Probability: 62.45%
  • Astros Win Probability: 37.55%

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Chicago White Sox at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oracle Park
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA and CHSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Robbie Ray vs. Noah Schultz
  • Records: Giants (20-31), White Sox (26-24)
  • Giants Moneyline Odds: -112
  • White Sox Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
  • Giants Win Probability: 54.53%
  • White Sox Win Probability: 45.47%

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Athletics at San Diego Padres Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Petco Park
  • TV Channel: SDPA and NBCS-CA
  • Probable Pitchers: Michael King vs. Jacob Lopez
  • Records: Padres (30-20), Athletics (26-25)
  • Padres Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Athletics Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
  • Padres Win Probability: 58.52%
  • Athletics Win Probability: 41.48%

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Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Chase Field
  • TV Channel: ARID and COLR
  • Probable Pitchers: Ryne Nelson vs. José Quintana
  • Records: Diamondbacks (26-24), Rockies (20-32)
  • Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -184
  • Rockies Moneyline Odds: +154

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
  • Diamondbacks Win Probability: 69.38%
  • Rockies Win Probability: 30.62%

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Washington Nationals at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

  • When: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • Where: Truist Park
  • TV Channel: BravesVsn and NATS
  • Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez vs. Foster Griffin
  • Records: Braves (36-16), Nationals (25-27)
  • Braves Moneyline Odds: -162
  • Nationals Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
  • Braves Win Probability: 67.08%
  • Nationals Win Probability: 32.92%

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Detroit Tigers at Baltimore Orioles

Game Info

  • When: 6:05 p.m. ET
  • Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
  • TV Channel: MASN and DSN
  • Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Framber Valdez
  • Records: Orioles (22-29), Tigers (20-32)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
  • Tigers Win Probability: 63.35%
  • Orioles Win Probability: 36.65%

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Texas Rangers at Los Angeles Angels

Game Info

  • When: 7:20 p.m. ET
  • Where: Angel Stadium
  • TV Channel: Peacock
  • Probable Pitchers: Reid Detmers vs.
  • Records: Angels (18-34), Rangers (24-26)

numberFire Prediction

  • numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
  • Rangers Win Probability: 50.46%
  • Angels Win Probability: 49.54%

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All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

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