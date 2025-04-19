Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 19

The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to watch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Cal Quantrill

Taijuan Walker vs. Cal Quantrill Records: Phillies (11-8), Marlins (8-10)

Phillies (11-8), Marlins (8-10) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215

-215 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +180

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 63.17%

63.17% Marlins Win Probability: 36.83%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC

FDSDET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Seth Lugo

Casey Mize vs. Seth Lugo Records: Tigers (11-8), Royals (8-12)

Tigers (11-8), Royals (8-12) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116

-116 Royals Moneyline Odds: -102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 51.32%

51.32% Royals Win Probability: 48.68%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ARID

MARQ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Zac Gallen

Ben Brown vs. Zac Gallen Records: Cubs (13-9), Diamondbacks (12-8)

Cubs (13-9), Diamondbacks (12-8) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 50.09%

50.09% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.91%

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: SN1 and ROOT Sports NW

SN1 and ROOT Sports NW Probable Pitchers: Jose Orlando Berrios vs. Luis Castillo

Jose Orlando Berrios vs. Luis Castillo Records: Blue Jays (11-8), Mariners (10-9)

Blue Jays (11-8), Mariners (10-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 58.66%

58.66% Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.34%

Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSOH

MASN2 and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Hunter Greene

Brandon Young vs. Hunter Greene Records: Orioles (8-10), Reds (9-10)

Orioles (8-10), Reds (9-10) Reds Moneyline Odds: -122

-122 Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 52.22%

52.22% Reds Win Probability: 47.78%

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Matthew Liberatore

Kodai Senga vs. Matthew Liberatore Records: Mets (12-7), Cardinals (9-10)

Mets (12-7), Cardinals (9-10) Mets Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 55.86%

55.86% Cardinals Win Probability: 44.14%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: FOX

FOX Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Roki Sasaki

Nathan Eovaldi vs. Roki Sasaki Records: Rangers (12-7), Dodgers (14-6)

Rangers (12-7), Dodgers (14-6) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.38%

51.38% Dodgers Win Probability: 48.62%

Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CLEG

SportsNet PT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Ben Lively

Paul Skenes vs. Ben Lively Records: Pirates (8-12), Guardians (9-9)

Pirates (8-12), Guardians (9-9) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 56.94%

56.94% Guardians Win Probability: 43.06%

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Shane Smith

Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Shane Smith Records: Red Sox (10-10), White Sox (4-14)

Red Sox (10-10), White Sox (4-14) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -334

-334 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +270

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 77.12%

77.12% White Sox Win Probability: 22.88%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES

FDSSUN and YES Probable Pitchers: Shane Austin Baz vs. Carlos Luis Carrasco

Shane Austin Baz vs. Carlos Luis Carrasco Records: Rays (8-11), Yankees (12-7)

Rays (8-11), Yankees (12-7) Rays Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays

Rays Rays Win Probability: 51.58%

51.58% Yankees Win Probability: 48.42%

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MASN

COLR and MASN Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. MacKenzie Gore

Chase Dollander vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Rockies (3-15), Nationals (7-12)

Rockies (3-15), Nationals (7-12) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies

Rockies Rockies Win Probability: 52.28%

52.28% Nationals Win Probability: 47.72%

Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

FDSWI and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Luis Severino

Chad Patrick vs. Luis Severino Records: Brewers (10-9), Athletics (9-10)

Brewers (10-9), Athletics (9-10) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.22%

54.22% Athletics Win Probability: 45.78%

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SCHN and SDPA

Fox Sports 1, SCHN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Michael King

Hayden Wesneski vs. Michael King Records: Astros (8-10), Padres (15-4)

Astros (8-10), Padres (15-4) Padres Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Astros Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 58.86%

58.86% Astros Win Probability: 41.14%

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: FDSSO and MNNT

FDSSO and MNNT Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Simeon Woods Richardson

Chris Sale vs. Simeon Woods Richardson Records: Braves (5-13), Twins (7-12)

Braves (5-13), Twins (7-12) Braves Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Twins Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 59.93%

59.93% Twins Win Probability: 40.07%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-BA

FDSW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Landen Roupp

Kyle Hendricks vs. Landen Roupp Records: Angels (9-9), Giants (13-6)

Angels (9-9), Giants (13-6) Giants Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Angels Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 55.77%

55.77% Angels Win Probability: 44.23%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.