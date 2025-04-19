Saturday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 19
The Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to watch on a Saturday MLB slate that includes plenty of exciting matchups. We have predictions for every game in the article below.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Taijuan Walker vs. Cal Quantrill
- Records: Phillies (11-8), Marlins (8-10)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -215
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +180
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 63.17%
- Marlins Win Probability: 36.83%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Casey Mize vs. Seth Lugo
- Records: Tigers (11-8), Royals (8-12)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -116
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 51.32%
- Royals Win Probability: 48.68%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Ben Brown vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Cubs (13-9), Diamondbacks (12-8)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -108
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 50.09%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 49.91%
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 3:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: SN1 and ROOT Sports NW
- Probable Pitchers: Jose Orlando Berrios vs. Luis Castillo
- Records: Blue Jays (11-8), Mariners (10-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -130
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 58.66%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 41.34%
Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young vs. Hunter Greene
- Records: Orioles (8-10), Reds (9-10)
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -122
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: +104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 52.22%
- Reds Win Probability: 47.78%
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga vs. Matthew Liberatore
- Records: Mets (12-7), Cardinals (9-10)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -164
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 55.86%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 44.14%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: FOX
- Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi vs. Roki Sasaki
- Records: Rangers (12-7), Dodgers (14-6)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -108
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.38%
- Dodgers Win Probability: 48.62%
Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:05 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Ben Lively
- Records: Pirates (8-12), Guardians (9-9)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -180
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 56.94%
- Guardians Win Probability: 43.06%
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Garrett Nolan Crochet vs. Shane Smith
- Records: Red Sox (10-10), White Sox (4-14)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -334
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +270
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 77.12%
- White Sox Win Probability: 22.88%
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Shane Austin Baz vs. Carlos Luis Carrasco
- Records: Rays (8-11), Yankees (12-7)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -138
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rays
- Rays Win Probability: 51.58%
- Yankees Win Probability: 48.42%
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Rockies (3-15), Nationals (7-12)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -132
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rockies
- Rockies Win Probability: 52.28%
- Nationals Win Probability: 47.72%
Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Chad Patrick vs. Luis Severino
- Records: Brewers (10-9), Athletics (9-10)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -124
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.22%
- Athletics Win Probability: 45.78%
San Diego Padres at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1, SCHN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski vs. Michael King
- Records: Astros (8-10), Padres (15-4)
- Padres Moneyline Odds: -120
- Astros Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 58.86%
- Astros Win Probability: 41.14%
Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: FDSSO and MNNT
- Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale vs. Simeon Woods Richardson
- Records: Braves (5-13), Twins (7-12)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -198
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 59.93%
- Twins Win Probability: 40.07%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Landen Roupp
- Records: Angels (9-9), Giants (13-6)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -132
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 55.77%
- Angels Win Probability: 44.23%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.