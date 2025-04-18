Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 18

There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's MLB schedule, including the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Chicago Cubs. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field TV Channel: MARQ and ARID

MARQ and ARID Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Corbin Brian Burnes

Colin Rea vs. Corbin Brian Burnes Records: Cubs (12-9), Diamondbacks (12-7)

Cubs (12-9), Diamondbacks (12-7) Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -132

-132 Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks

Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.05%

51.05% Cubs Win Probability: 48.95%

Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CLEG

SportsNet PT and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Luis Ortiz

Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Luis Ortiz Records: Pirates (8-12), Guardians (9-8)

Pirates (8-12), Guardians (9-8) Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians

Guardians Guardians Win Probability: 50.33%

50.33% Pirates Win Probability: 49.67%

Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC

FDSDET and FDSKC Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Cole Ragans

Jackson Jobe vs. Cole Ragans Records: Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-11)

Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-11) Royals Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 52.60%

52.60% Tigers Win Probability: 47.40%

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL

NBCS-PH and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Sandy (Montero) Alcantara

Zack Wheeler vs. Sandy (Montero) Alcantara Records: Phillies (11-8), Marlins (8-10)

Phillies (11-8), Marlins (8-10) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230

-230 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +190

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies

Phillies Phillies Win Probability: 78.18%

78.18% Marlins Win Probability: 21.82%

Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSOH

MASN2 and FDSOH Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Andrew Abbott

Cade Povich vs. Andrew Abbott Records: Orioles (7-10), Reds (9-10)

Orioles (7-10), Reds (9-10) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -162

-162 Reds Moneyline Odds: +136

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 57.76%

57.76% Reds Win Probability: 42.24%

New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field

George M. Steinbrenner Field TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES

FDSSUN and YES Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Carlos Rodón

Drew Rasmussen vs. Carlos Rodón Records: Rays (8-10), Yankees (11-7)

Rays (8-10), Yankees (11-7) Rays Moneyline Odds: -108

-108 Yankees Moneyline Odds: -108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 51.03%

51.03% Rays Win Probability: 48.97%

Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Bryan Woo

Bowden Francis vs. Bryan Woo Records: Blue Jays (11-8), Mariners (10-9)

Blue Jays (11-8), Mariners (10-9) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 52.69%

52.69% Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.31%

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and CHSN

NESN and CHSN Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Martín Pérez

Richard Fitts vs. Martín Pérez Records: Red Sox (10-10), White Sox (4-14)

Red Sox (10-10), White Sox (4-14) Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox

Red Sox Red Sox Win Probability: 62.66%

62.66% White Sox Win Probability: 37.34%

St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Where: Citi Field

Citi Field TV Channel: SNY and FDSMW

SNY and FDSMW Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Miles Mikolas

David Peterson vs. Miles Mikolas Records: Mets (11-7), Cardinals (9-9)

Mets (11-7), Cardinals (9-9) Mets Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.59%

60.59% Cardinals Win Probability: 39.41%

Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Where: Truist Park

Truist Park TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Chris Paddack

Bryce Elder vs. Chris Paddack Records: Braves (5-13), Twins (7-12)

Braves (5-13), Twins (7-12) Braves Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Twins Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves

Braves Braves Win Probability: 51.59%

51.59% Twins Win Probability: 48.41%

Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: CW33 and SportsNet LA

CW33 and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Jacob Anthony deGrom vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto

Jacob Anthony deGrom vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto Records: Rangers (11-7), Dodgers (14-6)

Rangers (11-7), Dodgers (14-6) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146

-146 Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 63.15%

63.15% Rangers Win Probability: 36.85%

San Diego Padres at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and SDPA

SCHN and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Kyle Hart

Ryan Gusto vs. Kyle Hart Records: Astros (8-10), Padres (15-4)

Astros (8-10), Padres (15-4) Astros Moneyline Odds: -142

-142 Padres Moneyline Odds: +120

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres

Padres Padres Win Probability: 52.83%

52.83% Astros Win Probability: 47.17%

Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-CA

FDSWI and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. J.T. Ginn

Freddy Peralta vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Brewers (10-9), Athletics (9-10)

Brewers (10-9), Athletics (9-10) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156

-156 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 61.64%

61.64% Athletics Win Probability: 38.36%

Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field

Coors Field TV Channel: COLR and MASN

COLR and MASN Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. MacKenzie Gore

Chase Dollander vs. MacKenzie Gore Records: Rockies (3-15), Nationals (7-12)

Rockies (3-15), Nationals (7-12) Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals

Nationals Nationals Win Probability: 59.94%

59.94% Rockies Win Probability: 40.06%

San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-BA

FDSW and NBCS-BA Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Anderson vs. Logan Webb

Tyler John Anderson vs. Logan Webb Records: Angels (9-8), Giants (13-6)

Angels (9-8), Giants (13-6) Giants Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Angels Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants

Giants Giants Win Probability: 61.39%

61.39% Angels Win Probability: 38.61%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.