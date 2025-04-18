Friday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - April 18
There is a lot to be excited about on Friday's MLB schedule, including the Arizona Diamondbacks playing the Chicago Cubs. Check out at the article below, where we provide predictions for each game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Arizona Diamondbacks at Chicago Cubs Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field
- TV Channel: MARQ and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Colin Rea vs. Corbin Brian Burnes
- Records: Cubs (12-9), Diamondbacks (12-7)
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: -132
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: +112
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Diamondbacks
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 51.05%
- Cubs Win Probability: 48.95%
Cleveland Guardians at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski vs. Luis Ortiz
- Records: Pirates (8-12), Guardians (9-8)
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: -124
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Guardians
- Guardians Win Probability: 50.33%
- Pirates Win Probability: 49.67%
Kansas City Royals at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and FDSKC
- Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe vs. Cole Ragans
- Records: Tigers (10-8), Royals (8-11)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -142
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 52.60%
- Tigers Win Probability: 47.40%
Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 6:45 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Zack Wheeler vs. Sandy (Montero) Alcantara
- Records: Phillies (11-8), Marlins (8-10)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -230
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +190
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Phillies
- Phillies Win Probability: 78.18%
- Marlins Win Probability: 21.82%
Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN2 and FDSOH
- Probable Pitchers: Cade Povich vs. Andrew Abbott
- Records: Orioles (7-10), Reds (9-10)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -162
- Reds Moneyline Odds: +136
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 57.76%
- Reds Win Probability: 42.24%
New York Yankees at Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:05 PM ET
- Where: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- TV Channel: FDSSUN and YES
- Probable Pitchers: Drew Rasmussen vs. Carlos Rodón
- Records: Rays (8-10), Yankees (11-7)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -108
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: -108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 51.03%
- Rays Win Probability: 48.97%
Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:07 PM ET
- Where: Rogers Centre
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Bowden Francis vs. Bryan Woo
- Records: Blue Jays (11-8), Mariners (10-9)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 52.69%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 47.31%
Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and CHSN
- Probable Pitchers: Richard Fitts vs. Martín Pérez
- Records: Red Sox (10-10), White Sox (4-14)
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: -198
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Red Sox
- Red Sox Win Probability: 62.66%
- White Sox Win Probability: 37.34%
St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field
- TV Channel: SNY and FDSMW
- Probable Pitchers: David Peterson vs. Miles Mikolas
- Records: Mets (11-7), Cardinals (9-9)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -174
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.59%
- Cardinals Win Probability: 39.41%
Minnesota Twins at Atlanta Braves Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder vs. Chris Paddack
- Records: Braves (5-13), Twins (7-12)
- Braves Moneyline Odds: -130
- Twins Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Braves
- Braves Win Probability: 51.59%
- Twins Win Probability: 48.41%
Los Angeles Dodgers at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: CW33 and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Jacob Anthony deGrom vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto
- Records: Rangers (11-7), Dodgers (14-6)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -146
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: +124
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 63.15%
- Rangers Win Probability: 36.85%
San Diego Padres at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto vs. Kyle Hart
- Records: Astros (8-10), Padres (15-4)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -142
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +120
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Padres
- Padres Win Probability: 52.83%
- Astros Win Probability: 47.17%
Athletics at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Brewers (10-9), Athletics (9-10)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -156
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +132
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 61.64%
- Athletics Win Probability: 38.36%
Washington Nationals at Colorado Rockies Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field
- TV Channel: COLR and MASN
- Probable Pitchers: Chase Dollander vs. MacKenzie Gore
- Records: Rockies (3-15), Nationals (7-12)
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: -130
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Nationals
- Nationals Win Probability: 59.94%
- Rockies Win Probability: 40.06%
San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSW and NBCS-BA
- Probable Pitchers: Tyler John Anderson vs. Logan Webb
- Records: Angels (9-8), Giants (13-6)
- Giants Moneyline Odds: -154
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Giants
- Giants Win Probability: 61.39%
- Angels Win Probability: 38.61%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.